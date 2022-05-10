DEWITT — The account from which the city of DeWitt funds street, alley and sidewalk repairs is full of spending money, according to DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner.
And this summer, the city plans to spend it.
The account is funded by a combination of road use taxes and 1% local sales taxes; the city currently has $2.3 million in the account. A majority of that money goes toward employee salaries and benefits as well as snow removal and daily street maintenance. The rest, though, can be used to make DeWitt’s streets, alleys and sidewalks more eye-appealing and smoother.
“In 2019 we had $1.4 million dollars available. Last year we had $1.7 million dollars and this year we have $2.3,” said Lindner. “Being frugal has gotten us here, but we need to make sure we are making repairs we need.”
Revenue pouring into the account increased recently after the Iowa Legislature passed an increased gas tax in 2019 and adopted local sales tax charges on internet purchases in 2020.
The city in 2019 also paid off a road-use bond issued in 2001 that paid for a reconstruction project on Third and Fourth avenues. Without that annual payment, an extra $200,000 is available in addition to the new revenue streams.
“We have a fairly strong budget for these projects, and even though we may be aggressive this year … we are likely to have another $2 million next year,” Lindner said. “We’ve always been able to do a reasonable amount of projects, but we haven’t expanded a bunch. The revenues have increased and we’re stepping it up.”
This year, the city adopted a substantial renovation agenda to put that money to use. The slate includes spending about $600,000 for street maintenance work — including asphalt patching, resurfacing and crack-filling around the city. The city’s to-do list includes:
• A resurface of Westwood Drive for $327,235.95. The road will remain open for the duration of the work.
• About $120,000 for asphalt patches.
• About $170,000 for crack-filling and sealcoating projects.
Another infrastructure project planned for this summer is a new sidewalk along the north side of Lincoln Park along 11th Street. The sidewalk was identified as a priority after the city began requiring homeowners to bring the sidewalks in front of their homes in compliance with both city ordinances as well as the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Council members said if the city was having property owners update their sidewalks, the city should do the same.
“I am going to request that we continue to show good faith as far as us, the city, doing our sidewalk part since we are asking people to pay for the stuff in front of their houses,” said council member Garey Chrones.
One of the target areas for sidewalk work was installing one on the north side of Lincoln Park because a sidewalk extends to the next blocks on both the east and west side of the park.
Lindner said the exact path for the sidewalk has not been decided.
Councilmember Luanne Smith asked if the bushes that provide a buffer between the Lincoln Park playground and 11th Street would be kept in place.
“We can certainly try,” Lindner said. “We haven’t gotten deep into the (sidewalk’s) location. I can see it either way; the kids are all over the park and sometimes the sidewalk can be used as the delineating factor.”
Lindner said sidewalk construction may require the removal of trees along the route.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Oberver's news editor.
