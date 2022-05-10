Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.