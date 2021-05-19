DEWITT — The DeWitt Community Library board is extending its search for a new director to get a broader pool of candidates.
The board decided at its regular monthly meeting earlier this month to continue the search and accept applications through May 31, said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner.
The original search this spring drew nine applicants who were narrowed down to a final pool of four. Two of those people withdrew from the process before the board and City Council members interviewed two finalists in late April.
“We have not eliminated any of the previous finalists,” Lindner said last week. Rather, the board felt it needed to cast a wider net and allow more time for potential candidates to apply.
“We need to have more than nine people,” Lindner said, adding that the two finalists did a nice job.
The last director search in 2016 yielded quite a few applicants, Lindner said. The current job market is very tight, according to local businesses and statistics from Iowa Workforce Development.
With the adjusted timeline, Lindner expects a new director to be on board in July.
The new director will replace Jillian Aschliman, whose last day was March 12. Aschliman, who joined the library as director in 2016, left to become the library director in Bettendorf.
Until a director is hired, the job duties at the DeWitt library are being divided between current employees Kate Karkosh, Rachel Grager and Eden Johnson. Karkosh is the main interim director.
The new director will take the helm at the new library building that recently reopened to the public after being closed or operating at reduced capacity during the pandemic. The $5.7 million expansion included the construction of a new building, renovation of the existing structure and melding of the two together into a state-of-the-art, technologically advanced facility nearly triple the size of the old library. A public grand opening is expected to be held this summer.
