DEWITT — Nine people have applied to become the director of the DeWitt Community Library.
“They are all good candidates. It will be a tough choice,” said Kari Bossom, library board president and a member of the hiring committee.
The hiring committee will review the applications and choose semifinalists, who will answer a questionnaire in the coming weeks. After finalists are selected, the hiring committee, full board and city council members will interview them.
While a final date for a new director to begin is not firm, the committee hopes to have the hiring process completed at the end of April or early May, Bossom said.
Other hiring committee members from the library board are Sara Lindner, Tammy McClimon and Trish Thayer. DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner is offering guidance.
The new director will replace Jillian Aschliman, whose last day was March 12. Aschliman, who joined the library as director in 2016, left to become the library director in Bettendorf.
Until a director is hired, job duties at the DeWitt library will be divided between current employees Kate Karkosh, Rachel Grager and Eden Johnson. Karkosh will be the main interim director.
All three will receive a temporary pay increase, which will fit into the budget during the interim as the city will not be paying a director’s salary. The library board and City Council both approved the interim plan.
The new director will take the helm as the brand new library building is reopened to the public after being closed or operating at reduced capacity during the pandemic. The $5.7 million expansion included the construction of a new building, renovation of the existing structure and melding the two together into a state-of-the-art, technologically advanced facility nearly triple the size of the old library. A public grand opening is expected to be held this summer.
Nancy Mayfield is a staff writer with the DeWitt Observer.
