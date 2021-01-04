DEWITT — The new footprint of the DeWitt Community Library is weeks away from taking final shape as staff members prepare to place books, DVDs and other items on the shelves of the renovated portion of the building as soon as some final construction details are completed.
“My plan is, instead of closing down the library, we’re going to slowly migrate, so there’s going to be a lot of movement with the collection,” said Jillian Aschliman, library director. “I think patrons would prefer us slowly migrating and having to point out where something moved versus having to close down for a week or two.”
Aschliman updated the library board on the status of the project earlier this month.
The project nearly tripled the library’s size to 21,000 square feet, increasing the children’s space and Teen Zone, more than tripling the number of computers available to the public, and providing more meeting space, among other features.
Aschliman on Dec. 1 approved the contractor’s “punch list,” which is the final list of any work that has not been completed or not been completed correctly. Among the larger jobs on the list are installing scuppers on the rooftop to drain rain and snow and installing the glass portion of some trusses. A lot of paint touchups also are needed. She said she asked the contractor to complete the list as soon as possible.
In late May staff wheeled cart after cart of more than 35,500 items to the newly constructed addition so renovations on the old library could begin. Amid onset of the global pandemic in early spring, the library was closed – except for curbside service – for much of the year. The new portion reopened with COVID-19 restrictions in early October.
In other business, Aschliman told the board the all-ages Winter Reading program will begin in January. The theme is “Snow Better Time to Read!”
Nancy Mayfield is a DeWitt Observer staff writer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.