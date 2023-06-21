DEWITT — Cultural experiences at the DeWitt Community Library have expanded beyond its walls.
Last week “Thinking of Flight,” an aluminum and welded sculpture created by Chicago artist Michael Young, was placed on the north side of the library, the first of many exhibits that will eventually grace the facility’s exterior.
A variety of organizations and individuals have worked to develop and promote the concept of a changing lineup of sculptures, according to the library’s director, Janette McMahon.
She said the library’s board, the DeWitt Area Fine Arts Committee and DeWitt resident Heidi Draley McFall all worked hard to bring about the exhibit.
The sculpture installation is one of the last projects associated with the library’s expansion and is part of a revamp of the library’s north-side landscaping.
McMahon said the project will provide a chance for people to partake in art installations, even if the library is closed.
“I wanted to take the education of inside to the outside,” McMahon said.
Four concrete pads are now perched along 10th Street. Some of the sculptures will be supplied through a partnership with the nonprofit Quad City Arts, which manages a sculpture-leasing program. Artists provide their work to the program. Then, lessees choose the artists’ work to be installed in their spaces.
The leased art will be rotated, an important aspect of the exhibit McMahon says will keep it fresh — it’s a similar approach taken with the art inside the library.
“Sometimes we will take down the permanent art, because after a while you stop seeing it,” McMahon said. “It becomes part of the wall.”
An arts committee at the library — the same one that chooses the art for inside the facility — will determine which sculptures are installed.
Before that happens, though, the Clinton County Master Gardeners will revamp the landscaping around that side of the library’s campus. The new look will be used to enhance the sculptures and include a circular bench on which people can sit and access the library’s WiFi.
There was an option to purchase sculptures, which would make them permanent fixtures. However, the goal of keeping the offering fresh was too enticing to pass up.
“I personally, and I know some of the other folks on the committee agree, love the idea that we can switch it out,” McMahon said. “Does it mean all four of the pads need to be leasing art? Absolutely not.”
McMahon said it would be “wonderful” if a local sculptor wanted to place their art on a pad. That, though, would require a sponsorship to come to fruition.
“Everyone is excited about this particular program, because we are outside of the Quad-Cities,” McMahon said of the leasing program. “That’s what (Draley McFall) said, that (Quad City Arts) is excited to get that program a bit more notoriety.”
Placing the sculptures in DeWitt, McMahon said, just makes sense, adding the DeWitt community’s support of the arts is palpable.
“I think DeWitt has a desire to be a beautiful art colony almost. We have some wonderful things. The downtown is lovely. The windows are art themselves.”
McMahon said the community’s connection to art was clear when the funding devoted to art was kept intact as the library’s expansion progressed.
“I’ve built buildings, and art is one of the first things to go when cutting the budget. But it didn’t here,” McMahon said. “They kept that portion, which was amazing … we have a city that didn’t say we needed to cut it. They found a way to make it work. We know the sculptures will be well received here.”
McMahon is hoping the art will be installed by mid-summer. The timeline depends on how long it takes to install and cure the concrete pads.
Anyone interested in sponsoring an art pad can contact McMahon at (563) 659-5523.
