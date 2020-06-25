SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Andrew Simonson of Dewitt, Iowa graduated from the University of Utah April 30, the school announced this week.
Simonson, whose major is listed as Chemistry PHD, was among the 8,628 graduates who were honored during the university's first-ever virtual commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves over 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.
