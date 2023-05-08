LOW MOOR — A DeWitt man was honored Thursday for saving his father’s life last month.
Kyle Fox, 22, of DeWitt, was honored by the Low Moor Fire Department for performing life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation on his father, who was experiencing cardiac arrest, until first-responders arrived on scene.
Others honored were fire department and EMS personnel who had responded to the call, including Low Moor Fire Chief Derek Hoenig, firefighter Joe Carle, firefighter Brandin Clark, and Goose Lake Fire Chief Kevin Cain.
On the morning of April 11, Kyle Fox was driving, with his father Kevin Fox in the passenger seat. When Kevin went into cardiac arrest, Kyle pulled over in the 3800 block of 220th Street, called 911, and began performing CPR, which he’d continue to do for the next five to 10 minutes.
Just a couple minutes before the call was dispatched, Hoenig says, the Low Moor department was paged for a field fire. Forced to quickly make a decision, Hoenig chose to prioritize the medical call, letting DeWitt’s fire department respond to the grass fire.
“We got called for CPR in progress for an unconscious person,” Hoenig recalls, “and we arrived on scene and the son was doing CPR on his father until we got there. Then we took over and started our CPR operations, and we shocked him three or four times. By the time we got him into the ambulance to get transported back to Clinton hospital there, he already had his pulse back and was starting to breathe on his own.”
The LMFD performed CPR for approximately 15 minutes or so until a DeWitt ambulance arrived along with Cain, who’d come upon the scene on his way home and stopped to help as well.
Kevin was transported to MercyOne Clinton, where he was stabilized, then transported via helicopter to Iowa City for further treatment. He recovered there and was released April 14.
“Kyle’s quick response, recognition of the severity of the medical emergency, and effective CPR directly resulted in saving his dad’s life,” Low Moor Assistant Fire Chief Rick Schmidt said.
About six years ago, Kyle’s mother, nurse Deb Fox, asked him if he’d want to go with her for CPR training. He has continued to join her to practice every two years since.
“Everyone keeps calling me a lifesaver,” Kyle told the fire department on Thursday, “but if it wasn’t for you guys getting there so quickly and knowing what to do right away, it probably wouldn’t have been the same.”
Hoenig has been on the fire department for over 20 years and has performed CPR on an estimated 25 people. He says this is the first time they’d ever saved anyone by using it.
“Anybody that you talk to or that’s done CPR on people,” he says, “you don’t have a very good survival rate.”
The American Heart Association reports, though, that immediate CPR can double or even triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest.
The department has been working to raise money for what’s known as a LUCAS device. At a cost of about $20,000, the device essentially takes the place of another person, giving chest compressions to patients. It’s been shown to improve the quality of chest compressions and sustain life-saving circulation during prolonged resuscitation attempts and eliminates the need to switch CPR providers every two minutes. So far, Hoenig says, they’ve raised $5,000.
Donations can be contributed to the fire department at 420 Third St. in Low Moor.
