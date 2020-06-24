CLIVE — A DeWitt man recently won a lottery prize of more than $43,000, according to Iowa Lottery officials.
Jason Weiss won an Extreme Green Progressive InstaPlay jackpot prize of $43,632. He purchased his winning ticket at Mac’s Express, 1101 11th St. in DeWitt. He claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s regional office in Cedar Rapids.
The Extreme Green Progressive jackpot starts at $20,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.
The InstaPlay product combines features from instant-scratch and lotto games. InstaPlay tickets are called scratchless because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won, Lottery officials said.
Rather than having supplies of tickets printed in advance like those in traditional scratch and pull-tab games, InstaPlay tickets are printed on demand from the lottery terminal.
InstaPlay games range in price from $1 to $20. For more information, visit ialottery.com.
