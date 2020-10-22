DEWITT – The DeWitt City Council has set the fees for a food truck licensing requirement that met some public friction when it was announced.
The ordinance requires mobile food vendors to obtain a license to operate within DeWitt for either one year or a single day. Exempt from the ordinance are nonprofit groups, such as the Noon Lions and Women of Welton, for example.
DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner said the license and subsequent fees were intended to “level the playing field” with brick-and-mortar restaurants, as food trucks are not required to pay property taxes, and to help the city keep track of all vendors operating in the city.
A year license will cost vendors $200. After debate and feedback from vendors and members of the public — like Tunes in Town organizer Jerry Jackson — officials decided to forego a fee for the one-day license.
“If a vendor is getting a one-day permit, they just need to provide the city their state mobile food license,” Lindner said.
Lindner said on the rare occasion where a vendor is operating for two-day events, “we can play it by ear.”
The license application asks for identifying details about each vendor, including make, model, and dimensions of their food truck, a description of their products, and the social security or driver’s license number of the applicant.
An annual permit is effective Jan 1 – Dec. 31.
Little Trees Park getting big upgrade
Thanks to a grant from Gametime, a manufacturer of playgrounds, exercise equipment and outdoor entertainment implements, a DeWitt city park will be receiving new playground equipment.
The equipment at Little Trees Park, on DeWitt’s south side, was moved to the park 14 years ago from Lincoln Park. The city received $35,097 from Gametime after forking over a $38,967 match. Lindner said the city had $46,000 set aside for playground improvements.
Parks & Recreation Director Kevin Lake said the new equipment could be installed in the spring.
The council also approved a memorandum of agreement with First Central State Bank regarding the new alleyway on the west side of City Hall and the library. In order to complete the library expansion project and move the alleyway, a bank sign was removed and the alleyway encroached on First Central’s property. A new sign indicating the bank’s drive-thru lane will be placed just west of city hall in the new alley near Ninth Street. The city will provide the location and power source for the sign, and in return, First Central will allow public traffic to cross over its property when using the alley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.