DES MOINES — Awards totaling $29.8 million have been announced for Workforce Housing Tax Incentive projects across the state, including Iowa Mutual Lofts in DeWitt.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority awarded the tax credits to 49 housing projects, the IEDA announced Wednesday. In the fiscal year 2022 application round, IEDA received 137 applications requesting $85.9 million in tax credits. Of the nearly $30 million available, $12 million in credits were available under the program's Small Cities set aside. Projects were scored competitively based on readiness, financing, need and local support and participation.
The Iowa Mutual Lofts project will rehabilitate the large historic building in downtown DeWitt into 53 units of rental housing, which includes studio, one- and two-bedroom units.
The three-story Iowa Mutual building sprawls over half a block, with sections dating from 1924 through the 1970s. Its historic spaces will be highlighted, and amenities will include a community lounge/movie room, fitness center, business center and storage units with garages and surface parking available.
Iowa Mutual’s presence in DeWitt dates to the turn of the 20th century when the first Iowa Mutual office was in founder George Morris Smith’s own kitchen, according to the “Images of America: Clinton County,” which was compiled by the Clinton County Historical Commission and published in 2004.
Smith was a farmer and a former teacher who had a modest vision to help protect DeWitt-area farmers from catastrophic fire losses.
Smith brought together a group of investors to raise the $100,000 needed to form the Iowa Assessment Mutual Fire Insurance Association that later operated under multiple monikers before ultimately becoming Iowa Mutual Insurance Company.
Before long, Smith not only was selling policies to farmers, but he was providing coverage for buildings and merchants in the city.
By 1924, the company had prospered enough that it could erect the building at 509 Ninth St., according to “Images of America: Clinton County.” The structure was relatively massive because it was housing just 30 employees at the time.
Multiple additions were built onto the structure. In 1950, during the post-World War II economic boom, a wing was constructed onto the east side. Then, in 1975, the complex’s footprint nearly doubled when its newest portion was built to the south and connected to the older building with a skywalk. The newest addition housed executive offices and data-processing equipment, as well as a parking garage, according to “Time Honored,” a publication published by Iowa Mutual celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Information from the DeWitt Observer contributed to this report.
