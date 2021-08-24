After a lengthy hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the work of area artists once again will grace the walls of First Central Gallery at the Operahouse Theatre, in downtown DeWitt.
Beguiling gallery visitors, now through August, will be a collection of photographs captured by DeWitt native Steve Fleagle.
For the son of Vern and Kay Fleagle, of DeWitt, this is his first large, public exhibit.
“I’ve never had the opportunity to share this much of my work before,” the 60-year-old related. “The only other place that people would have seen my work is the Iowa State Fair. It makes me nervous, but it’s also exciting.”
Fleagle, who lives in Iowa City with his wife of 28 years, Anne, and has three sons and a new grandson, said he credits his dad for originally sparking his interest for photography when he was a student at Central DeWitt High School.
“I started photography for the high school year book, and did a little work for The Observer,” said Fleagle, who graduated from Central DeWitt in 1979. “Because I had darkroom skills, I found a job at the University of Iowa and did that for my first two years of college.
“In those early days, I would thank my dad and friends Steve Wakomoto and Bill Summers in learning the nuts and bolts, and for exploring what photography could be.”
Later, Fleagle said he gained an interest in landscape photography, and he gained insight into the craft from fellow members of the Iowa City Camera Club.
Landscape photography became a focal point for Fleagle around 2012 and makes up much of his exhibit at the gallery.
He also enjoys bird and wildlife photography and astrophotography and still dabbles in a little bit of sports photography.
“I love to photograph national parks — Rocky Mountain, Yellowstone, Glacier … in the fall of 2019, we had a great trip to Acadia National Park. Of the places I’ve not been, Yosemite and Alaska would be high on my list. I’ve also been planning to do some work near DeWitt, but the pandemic pushed that schedule back a bit.”
Fleagle said he tries to capture Iowa’s natural beauty in his photography. He is especially drawn to both large-scale landscapes and small, intimate scenes.
As the Chief of Information Officer for the University of Iowa, Fleagle’s profession consists of dealing with a lot of technical information.
Having a creative outlet like photography allows him to access his artistic side.
“I enjoy the journey, getting up early before dawn to get to the right spot and then being able to capture an image of what Iowa has to offer,” he related. “Since I spend a good deal of my time with analytical and technical subjects for my job, I find it’s a nice balance to have a creative pursuit. I mostly pursue photography for my own enjoyment. Inviting others to see Iowa as I have is an additional bonus.”
For anyone considering looking at life through a lens, Fleagle said there are photography clubs and numerous online sources to help budding photographers get started and hone their craft.
No matter if people are beginners or experienced pros, there always are new things to learn and fellow photographers who are willing to help, Fleagle noted.
As for his display at First Central Gallery, Fleagle said knowing his work is there for all to see is both wonderful and a bit scary.
But above all, Fleagle appreciates the opportunity to share his work and hopes people enjoy the images.
“I hope I’ve captured some wonderful scenes in nature in a way (others) can experience,” he said. “Whether that’s the glow in the sky before dawn, or the power and precision of a bald eagle catching a fish. These scenes all had an impact on me when I captured them, and I hope some of that comes through for people.”
