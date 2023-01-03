DEWITT — The DeWitt Noon Lions have announced their 2023 Travelogue series for its 54th season. Travels around the world and even a local flavor begin March 7 and continue every other Tuesday through May 30.
Shows are at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the DeWitt Operahouse in downtown DeWitt.
Every effort will be made to present a travelogue on the day scheduled, however if inclement weather requires a cancellation, the information will be posted at the theater or contact (563) 370-9394. If school is canceled or scheduled to be released early by 1 p.m., the travelogue will also be canceled.
A $5 donation is suggested. The proceeds support local projects, such as CDHS scholarships, DeWitt Referral Center, DeWitt's fire department and library, KidSight and Camp Courageous.
Additional details will be provided as the presenters continue to fine tune their presentations. The features include:
March 7: The Essence of Scotland, Helmut Welke
March 21: “Wooden Shoe” Like to Visit Holland: Abroad and At Home? Barbara Mask, Popcorn Day
April 4: Planes, Trolleys, Automobiles and Lobster – New England, Duane Miller
April 18: Gems in our Midst: Interesting People Doing Interesting Things Very Close to Home, Brian Tugana, Pie Day
May 2: Gems of Southeastern Europe, Patty Gerrond
May 16: Egypt: An Amazing Wonder of the World, Jerry Skalak
May 30: Ukraine: A Call for Humanity, Charlie Becker
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.