DEWITT - After a season and a half of travelogues interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the DeWitt Noon Lions Club has lined up the 2022 series for its 53rd season.
Armchair travelers can journey to 11 destinations around the world during the travel season that begins Jan. 11 and continues every other Tuesday through May 31.
Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Operahouse Theatre in downtown DeWitt.
Every effort will be made to present a travelogue on the day scheduled. However, if inclement weather forces a cancellation, the information will be posted on the theater door. Attendees also can check the DeWitt Noon Lions Facebook page or call 563-320-9495 or 563-320-4958.
A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. No seats are reserved. Facemasks are not required, but are recommended in the interest of protecting presenters and fellow attendees. They may be removed when eating or drinking.
Several local restaurants will have special items on their menus for travelogue patrons, and DeWitt businesses will be open for people who would like to make a day of it.
The line-up features adventures literally circling the globe on four continents. Included are:
• Jan. 11 – “I Spent a Month in France” by Sarah Watson, a DeWitt native. Watson’s University of Iowa study abroad experience took her to southwest France, where she lived with a host family while taking a four-week French class. After a whirlwind month immersed in the language, she spent a week in Paris, setting foot in what seemed like every major art museum and discovering "the best ice cream in all of France."
• Jan. 25 – “Italy Road Trip 2019” by Gary Meden of LeClaire. Join Gary and Cindy Meden as they venture on a two-month road trip in Italy, starting in Sicily and ending in Venice. They will concentrate on some of the places in Italy that are not typically seen on group tours, including the inspiration for the Sistine Chapel, Greek temples, some of the best-preserved Roman mosaics, hill towns and beautiful lake and mountain scenery.
• Feb. 8 – “Last Adventure of 2020: A trip to Ireland in the early days of the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Jillian Aschliman of Bettendorf. From the quaint village of Adare, down to the culture-rich fishing village of Dingle, and back to the bustling cities of Galway and Dublin, Jillian and her husband, Neil, packed in one last epic adventure in March 2020. Experience the wild landscapes of the Irish coast, enchanting castles and historic sites, and how the response to the global COVID-19 pandemic began to shape the conclusion of their vacation.
• Feb. 22 – “Planes, Trolleys and Automobiles … Plus Lobster” by Duane and Lynda Miller of Eldridge. Travel with the Millers as they journey 2,993 miles from Iowa through Rhode Island and Massachusetts, visiting Revolutionary War sites, and on to New Hampshire and Maine, Quebec and Ontario, Canada, on the ultimate road trip to the beautiful Northeast. All travelogue attendees will receive free popcorn as a thank you to faithful patrons.
• March 8 – Richard and Helen Rockrohr of Maquoketa explore three of Costa Rica’s national parks in “Captivating Costa Rica.” Tortuguero National Park is in a remote region on the Caribbean Coast and is home to the world’s first green turtle research station. The Sarapiqui Rainforest includes a world-class zip line through the rainforest and white water rafting with class III rapids and tours of chocolate, pineapple and coffee plantations. At Manuel Antonio National Park, located on the Pacific Coast, Rich and Helen witnessed sea turtles hatch and race to the ocean. This is a much drier region with many different animal species than the rain forest. The couple’s animal species sightings included 74 birds, 13 mammals, nine reptiles, two amphibians, two insects and two invertebrates.
• March 22 – “Sicily’s Ancient Landscapes and Timeless Traditions” by Doug and Mary Melvold of Maquoketa. Traces of ancient conquerors are found on this Italian island. Travelogue attendees will see an erupting volcano, visit an ancient Greek temple, a Roman villa and an ancient Norman castle, experience a wild ride through narrow streets in a tiny Fiat, and lots more.
• April 5 – Norm Moline of Rock Island will present “China and the U.S.: Understanding China through a Comparative Lens.” The two countries have more in common than many people realize. With China’s rapid modernization in four decades, many of its characteristics, hopes and challenges are similar to the United States. Instead of focusing just on cultural and political differences and describing each other as a competitor or enemy, Moline, who has directed study programs in China for 39 years, will identify some similarities at the national and local levels and in the desires of individual citizens. Many scholars suggest both economic powers will gain if they focus more on those similarities as they deal with major national and global challenges. At the individual level, some major personal desires parallel that focus.
• April 19 – “The North Atlantic: Seas, Sagas and Scenes” by Martha Bonte of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Clinton. Sail with the Bontes on a month-long cruise in the North Atlantic Ocean from Boston to Maine, the Canadian Maritime Provinces, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, Holland, Ireland and Northern Ireland. The Inuit, the Celts, the Basques, and the Vikings have been exploring the North Atlantic region for more than one thousand years. Join Martha and John on a voyage of discovery as they share some of the scenes, re-tell some of the sagas of the Norse, and consider some historic and present-day enigmas from this dynamic region. This date has been designated as Pie Day. A long-time tradition, the Noon Lions will treat all attendees to a slice of pie and a hot beverage in appreciation of their continued support for this series.
• May 3 – “Adventures in Africa” by Megan Peavey Skeffington of Clifton Park, New York. Join this DeWitt native turned veterinarian and her husband, Wes, for a close-up look at the wild and wonderful as they journey through South Africa and Zimbabwe. Experience the beauty and resilience of post-Apartheid Cape Town, breathtaking Wine Country, shark diving, Victoria Falls and safaris where the animals roam free and conservation is the way of life.
• May 17 - Join Jim Nelson and Mary Rueter of DeWitt for “Adriatic Adventures: Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia.” United as Yugoslavia after World War I, these diverse countries at the crossroads of Eastern and Western cultures coexisted peacefully - yet have been at the center of intermittent hostilities from the Middle Ages to the late 20th century. Discover the heritage of the Balkans, see stunning coastal scenery, explore ancient walled cities, and experience the pride and resilience of the people of these re-emerging nations and learn about their current lives, thoughts on Tito’s legacy, and wartime experiences - and discover how varied ethnic identities and traditions have often led to differing views about the events of the complicated breakup of Yugoslavia and perspectives on the sieges of Dubrovnik and Sarajevo during the Balkan wars.
• May 31 – Marcie Siegel – “Dubai Reprise.” Back by popular demand, Marcie will present a repeat of a program she offered several years ago about a mysterious area that continues to be in the news today and which is off the beaten path for most travelers. The United Arab Emirates area that includes Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, and Oman offers a view of very different cultures and countries. The people and their ways of life as well as remarkable sights, including the world’s tallest building, will fascinate viewers.
