DEWITT — City officials admit public parking is sometimes hard find in downtown DeWitt.
And now they hope rocky negotiations with the owner of downtown’s largest parking lot don’t make things worse.
City officials want to provide public parking without paying too much for a lot it doesn’t own, and the actual owner, whose family has possessed the property since 1926, says he’s looking for a “fair price.”
The city leases the parking lot on Eighth Street just west of Sixth Avenue from Armand and Adrienne Filer, of Oakland Hills, California. Armand’s parents, Albert and Ella, owned the property starting in the 1920s, and through the years ran multiple businesses from the location including scrap collection, trailer manufacturing and steel and fur sales. The lot is owned by the Filer Family Trust, of which Armand is the trustee, he said.
Over the past 25 years — at least — the city has leased the parking lot now situated on the land, DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner said. The lot provides about 50 parking spaces for downtown businesses.
The current eight-year lease agreement, which was signed March 2014, requires the city to pay $300 per month. It expires April 1.
Filer and the city are discussing a new lease, and over the past month and a half of negotiations, Lindner says Filer has held firm with his demands, and both sides are at odds.
“I’m not getting anywhere with Mr. Filer, so it is as it is,” Lindner told the city council at its March 7 meeting. “His proposal is exactly as we started six weeks ago.”
In Filer’s proposal is a monthly rent payment increase to $409. He also proposes the city cover all possible increases in property taxes and insurance.
“He is not willing to change any of it,” Lindner said of Filer. “The length, the amount, and factoring in additional taxes.”
Filer said his increased rental fee stems from bloated insurance costs and property taxes as well as what he believes is a lack of care for the property by the city.
“I am really firm on what I told Steve (Lindner), because of circumstances,” Filer said in a phone interview with The Observer on Friday. “Nothing is free. I raised the amount because it’s been eight years (since the last contract) and because of inflation — just look at the price of gasoline.”
One of the major sticking points in the negotiation is the condition of the parking lot. Lindner said the city conducts minor repairs such as filling potholes with cold patch, a temporary asphalt filler.
“The lot needs improvement,” Lindner said.
However, Filer says the city should have done more to help preserve the parking lot’s surface. Filer sent a letter to city officials and the council Jan. 19 explaining his dissatisfaction with the parking lot’s surface.
“Any third grader would have recognized the surface was a situation that needed repair,” Filer said in his letter. “Yet I never heard a word from the city of DeWitt concerning this matter.”
“We will fill potholes with cold patch, but that is not a long-term fix,” Lindner said. “We aren’t doing more … That’s not how leases work. You don’t lease the property and then have the tenant make the improvements.”
Lindner said he and Filer are in a better understanding about taking care of the asphalt.
“He came to understand that,” Lindner said.
Lindner said the city is not interested in any sort of resurface work on the lot.
“It would be a significant cost to repave that lot,” said Public Works Director Matt Proctor.
This isn’t the first time the city has been at odds with the Filers over the lot. Lindner said a previous lease disagreement in 2014 led Filer to barricade the lot’s entrances.
Filer also said some changes were made to the property’s driveway in the past that made him angry and reduced its capacity.
“I realize that the whole idea is the city trying to get the best deal they can, but I’m looking out for me,” Filer said.
Lindner floated the idea that, at $409 per month, the city might be better off offering to buy the lot outright from Filer.
“I don’t want to sell it,” Filer told The Observer.
At the March 7 city council meeting, DeWitt Mayor Steve Hassenmiller suggested the city hold its ground.
“Don’t communicate (with Filer) the rest of this month and see what happens,” Hassenmiller suggested to Lindner. “We can sign a lease in one day.”
“I don’t like the situation we are in, but I don’t have another option for a different spot we can go to provide this type of parking,” said Lindner, who intends to reach out to the businesses that typically use the lot.
It is not the only available public parking, but the lot offers the most space. Lindner said the strip of grass next to Urban Eats could be turned into a parking lot but wouldn’t come close to making up the difference.
The city plans to install a parking lot on the corner of Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue across from the DeWitt Community Library, but Lindner said its location away from the central part of downtown isn’t ideal. Developments in the works, including renovations of the former Iowa Mutual Building, will only cause parking demand to increase over time, Lindner said.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
