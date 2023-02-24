DEWITT - The year 2023 may just be getting started, but DeWitt City Council members already have their sights set on major projects that will take place in the spring/summer of 2024.
At a recent meeting, city council members had a brief discussion regarding two capital improvement projects in particular — the resurfacing of Sixth Avenue/Northridge Road and the extension of the Paul Skeffington Memorial Trail.
Both projects are part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program and require additional administrative activities to complete, and therefore require an early start.
DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner said the resurfacing of Sixth Avenue/Northridge Road will begin at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and 11th Street, and run north past the DeWitt Area Veterans Memorial.
City council members will need to review the scope and cost of the project, which will be partially funded with state STBG SWAP (Surface Transportation Block Grant) dollars up to $560,000.
However, the council may want to consider expanding the budget to allow for additional paving and potentially some water main work, Lindner said.
“We have a general description (of the project), but now we’re getting into discussing specifics,” Linder said. “For instance, if there may be a need for any water line replacement, things like that. We’re starting to get more into those kinds of details.”
Lindner said the project is estimated to be about $2.6 million; however, if reconstruction of utilities is included, it could bump that number up to $3.62 million.
“That seems like a lot of money,” he noted, “until you throw it up against a big project like this.”
He also said part of the street project will include widening the shoulders of Northridge Road, which, for rural and Scenic Hill residents, will allow for safer bike and walking options and access to the core of the city.
Paul Skeffington Memorial Trail extending westward
As for the extension of the Paul Skeffington Memorial Trail, proposed plans are to continue it west of Silver Creek parallel to 11th Street.
It will stretch all the way to Westwood Drive.
“(The trail) will then connect to the homes out there, and the hotel,” Lindner said. “There also are lots for sale in that area … we see that area has a lot of growth, and will continue to grow, so (the extension project) will create a really good connection.”
The project will be funded, in part, with $170,000 from Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funds. Lindner noted, with federal dollars come more requirements and oversight of the project particularly since it is located near a creek.
“(The extension) is slated for spring/summer of 2024, but it could be later that summer depending on how things turn out,” he explained. “The Paul Skeffington Memorial Race Committee also is committing $60,000 to the project. They’re so good to us … they make things like this possible.”
The new portion of the trail will provide residents on Westbrook Drive and visitors access to walk or bike to the trails, Westbrook Park and the rest of the city.
Kate Howes writes for the DeWitt Observer.
