DEWITT — DeWitt City Council members Oct. 17 approved a plan that will enable the community — and others throughout the county — to receive financial assistance in case disaster strikes.
Every five years, the city updates and adopts the Clinton County Multi-Jurisdictional Local Hazard Mitigation Plan.
DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner told the council he and Public Works Director Matt Proctor look over the document and make any necessary changes and/or updates each time it comes up for approval.
The plan is also reviewed by other towns in the county.
“We need (the plan) in order to be eligible for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) grants after emergencies occur,” Lindner explained. “It’s one of those things you hope you don’t need, but you should have just in case.”
Lindner credited the county’s emergency management coordinator, Chance Kness, for helping to guide him and Proctor through the process every five years.
They reflect on any and all disasters that have taken place during the previous five years, and make sure to have protocol in place to effectively handle those situations.
While the plan can cover a diverse list of disasters — including tsunamis, earthquakes and landslides — that would not happen in Clinton County, it would help area residents recover from other, mostly weather-related emergencies.
Lindner said, for example, in periods of extreme heat, the DeWitt Community Center, city hall and the police department all have generators and can be used as cooling shelters for residents who don’t have access to air conditioning or fans.
“We look at those types of things,” he related. “We have shelters in place for those situations. We review all kinds of events; but look closely at those that mainly come up for Clinton County.”
“Software failure” also is taken into account. A couple of years ago, the city’s water system’s software failed and as a precautionary measure, a boil order was issued until the software issue could be remedied.
For emergencies created by the derecho in August 2020, the back-up generators at the community center and police department made those locations places residents could go, not only to make use of the electricity, but also to cool off as the days that followed the storm were extremely humid. Lindner said due to the excessive amount of tree damage, the compost site’s hours were extended to accommodate the need.
In other business, the DeWitt City Council:
• Approved additional borrowing for the fire station and pickle ball projects from JP Morgan, with a 3.63% interest rate. Lindner said the bids for both of the projects came in significantly over the estimates due to inflation. Altogether, the council approved an additional $2.4 million.
• Approved an amended development agreement with Chris Ales for his 36-unit LMI (low and moderate income) project being built in the fields south of Casey’s. The minor changes include a adjustment in the name of ownership from Ales Development LLC to Brookline II Development LLC, and changing the low and moderate-income number of apartments from 90% to 88%. Lindner said neither change will change anything about the project for the city.
Kate Howes writes for the DeWitt Observer.
