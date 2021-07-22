DEWITT — While members of the DeWitt Theater Company pay the bills and maintain the DeWitt Operahouse Theatre, they aren’t as much in the know as to how to run a movie theater.
That may change soon, says board president John Peavey, as the board decides what the management structure of the facility will be in the future.
The board — and, subsequently, the theater — is in the midst of a management transition necessitated by the resignation of current managers Ben and Laura Miers. The DeWitt couple will step down Aug. 19. The Mierses took over management of the facility in 2018 after Laura’s parents, Bim and Dianne Prichard, filled the role for over three decades.
That was a luxury because since 1985 the Prichards and Mierses helped “fulfill the dream” of the board, said member Al Tubbs.
“They were able to fulfill our dream and vision of what it could be in terms of an asset for the community, a destination place and a venue for community events,” Tubbs said.
“The Prichards were fantastic, my God,” Peavey agreed. “They took care of it as their own.”
The theater company, a nonprofit, owns the building and maintains it. The Prichards and Miers families leased the facility from the board and took home profits, Peavey explained. The arrangement worked well because the former managers were good at what they did, he said.
Now, there’s a void, Peavey said, and the board is tasked with deciding the course of action. One option would be to hire a new manager to replace the Mierses. Peavey said as of Friday, one application had been received by “someone who knows the operations” of the theater. Peavey said a couple others also have expressed interest.
The second option would be for the board to take on the responsibility of managing the theater, a proposition that Peavey said would require the board to become more plugged into the industry. To this end, Peavey said members of the board are doing their homework by reaching out to theaters across the U.S. — including one in Pennsylvania — that has a similar management structure.
“We would probably hire an employee, but I think that could get us closer to (being fully) nonprofit,” Peavey said.
The third option would include a transfer of ownership from the DeWitt Theater Company to the city. This, Peavey said, was the original plan when the theater was purchased for $25,000 in 1978 and rehabbed into what it is today. This option would ensure the theater’s longevity.
“You know, we (board members) won’t be here forever, and the city will,” Peavey said.
Old-building woes
With any building built in 1878, repairs and maintenance are continuous, and the DeWitt Operahouse Theatre is no exception. Within the last handful of years, major investments in the facility include a new HVAC system and digital projector.
The next major project, Peavey predicted, is a new roof.
“Things don’t last like they used to,” he said. The theater company uses proceeds from an endowment fund to help pay for utilities and repairs, but it typically is not enough to cover major expenses. It has utilized grants from the Clinton County Development Association as well as major fund-raising efforts to pay for infrastructure upgrades to the building.
“(The building is) structurally sound,” said Tubbs, who along with Peavey, Mary Reuter and Pat Henricksen are four of the theater company’s founding board members. “It is my vision that we continue to keep it structurally sound and keep it as a venue for the community for special events and — to the extent that the economy supports going to movies — I’d love to see it continue as a movie theater and be a draw for our community.”
Looking ahead
Coming out of the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater’s finances are in good order, Peavey said, but it’s the long-term effect of the pandemic that he’s watching closely.
“The future of what COVID did is as spooky as the past,” Peavey said.
He said the popularity of streaming services, especially those that play new-release movies, could usurp some business away; however, “The past isn’t always a good indicator. When DVDs and CDs came out we thought that would kill it, and it didn’t,” Peavey said.
However, he’s optimistic the theater will continue to be a staple in DeWitt regardless of the form its new management takes.
Closing the theater is “definitely not one of the options,” Peavey said.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
