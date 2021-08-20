DEWITT — The show will go on at the DeWitt Operahouse Theatre.
Steven and Michelle Morel Martens, of DeWitt, agreed to take over operations of the theater after current managers, Ben and Laura Prichard Miers, announced they were stepping down.
The news was well-received to say the least, after it officially was announced on social media the evening of Aug. 9 by the DeWitt Theater Company.
Dozens of comments were posted on Facebook, congratulating — and graciously thanking — the Martenses for stepping into the Miers’ shoes and ensuring the beloved local landmark will remain open to the public.
Michelle, who has been close with Laura and her family since childhood, said she and Steven are excited to be able to preserve a business that has meant so much to the community for so long.
However, she can’t definitively say having direct access to the theater’s famous popcorn didn’t factor into their decision.
“It’s great,” joked Michelle, who has been working at the theater part time and was employed there as a teenager. “It’s like being in high school again … limitless popcorn.”
Added Ben with a smile, “In fact, I think that’s in the contract.”
As the two couples sat inside the theater the day after the DeWitt Theater Company made its decision, Laura shared what led her and Ben to step away from a job they loved so much.
“The main thing is, we’ve become foster parents in the last two years,” Laura explained. “We want to have a family, and that had to become a priority.”
“I’ve always said this was my ‘fun job,’ and I’d never give it up for anything,” Ben shared. “But now, I’ve found something I’d give it up for.”
Laura said her biggest fear was that no one was going to want to take on managing the theater; after all, it’s a big responsibility.
She was relieved when a number of people expressed their interest and inquired about the job.
However, Laura felt even more reassured when she heard the DeWitt Theater Company chose her life-long friend and her husband to fill the position.
Michelle attended the staff meeting during which Ben and Laura announced they were stepping down as managers.
Needless to say, she was in a bit of shock.
“I came home and told Steven, ‘Well, that was not the employee meeting I was expecting,’” Michelle recalled. “Surprisingly, he said to me, ‘So, do you want to do it?’”
“I could see you wanted to do it,” Steven noted. “I could see the gears turning in your mind.”
Steven had been looking for something to do part time, in addition to his full-time job as a compliance analyst for MidAmerican Energy. Managing the Operahouse was something they could do part time, together.
“For me, it was more personal,” Michelle related. “Laura and I have been friends our whole lives. I know how hard this decision was for her, and it wasn’t taken lightly. We’re at different points in our lives; our kids are older and self-sufficient. Laura and Ben are at the point where they’re just starting their family.
“This place always has been a part of her life, and seeing her struggle with the decision to leave it broke my heart. As her friend, I wanted to be able to say, ‘We won’t let this fail.’”
Steven said his reasons for wanting to manage the theater are personal as well. He has known Laura for 16 years and has raised his children in DeWitt.
“I definitely feel connected to the theater, and know it’s really a unique asset for the community. I want to be involved and keep it that way … to keep it going.”
Keeping the theater in the community and maintaining its affordable, family-friendly appeal is the Martens’ goal. While they want to keep it as-is, the couple said they would love to explore what more it can be.
“We want to get more community involvement in the theater,” Michelle said. “There are a lot of opportunities, and we want the challenge of seeing what we can do.”
Laura noted that the Martens are just the sixth or seventh set of managers the Operahouse has had in its 143-year history.
It’s a testament to the individuals who have overseen its operations, as well the community’s love for the theater.
Laura admitted letting it go is difficult, but knowing it will be in the caring, capable hands of her friends gives her comfort.
“I don’t know what my life is like without the Operahouse,” she confessed. “I was just 8 years old when my parents took it over. But now, with Steven and Michelle stepping in, I still feel like I’m connected to it.”
