DEWITT - DeWitt Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Lake said things in the department are “getting back to reality” — as best as can be expected, anyway — in this era of COVID.
Proof of that comes in the form of several upcoming recreational programs, including tumbling tots, which has two sessions in January and two in February.
The parent-child tumbling class is for children ages 2 and 3. Session one began Sunday, Jan. 9, and continues on Jan. 23 and 30. The second session will be held Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27.
Classes, which are held at the DeWitt Fitness Center, for 2-year-olds are 12:15-1 p.m., and 1:15-2 p.m. for 3-year-olds.
The cost is $30 per pair, and persons may register online at parks.cityofdewittiowa.org.
Pick-up basketball is back, and will be held Wednesdays, 7-9 p.m., at the high school auxiliary gymnasium. Players, who must be ages 16 and up, may drop in at any point during that time period.
The cost is $3 per person. Two game balls will be provided. Players are asked to please use the south high school building entrance. Cancellations will be posted on the DeWitt Parks and Recreation Facebook page. The recreation supervisor will be on-site each week, and all skill levels are welcome.
All sessions are self-officiated, and games may be full-court or half-court, depending on player preference and ability.
Upcoming program dates are Jan. 19 and 26, and Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23.
A “Babysitting for Success” class will be held Saturday, Jan. 22, 9:30 a.m.-noon, at the DeWitt Community Center, 512 10th St.
It will be an interactive class where participants learn the skills needed to safely care for children, administer basic first aid, emergency management and implement fun activities for all ages.
There will be group- and teacher-led discussions, as well as role playing during class.
The instructor will be Linda Jones. All participants are asked to bring a doll and a healthy snack to class.
The deadline for registration is Jan. 22, and class spots will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited to 25.
For more information, call the DeWitt Parks and Recreation department at (563) 659-5127.
Anyone of any age or ability is welcome to register for private swim lessons at the DeWitt Fitness Center.
Anyone who wants to learn, improve or refine their skills can work with a private swim instructor (Red Cross-certified), who will work with your schedule.
Lessons will be divided into five, half-hour sessions. Some preferred times/days may not be available, due to water exercise classes, which take place Monday and Wednesdays, 5:30-6:15.
Contact the DeWitt Parks and Recreation Department for a registration form.
The fitness center will be open for birthday parties, for children ages 5-12 for up to 10 guests, Friday, Saturday or Sunday afternoons.
Parties can last two hours, and include activities such as swimming, basketball and more.
Food, which will be provided, will include three Happy Joe’s pizzas and pop, and a personalized cake from Randy’s Neighborhood Market.
Two staff members will oversee the parties, and invitations will be provided.
To reserve your party, call (563) 659-5127. Parties need to be booked at least 10 days ahead of time.
Kate Howes is a staff writer with the DeWitt Observer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.