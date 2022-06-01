DEWITT — After more than a year of deliberations and site-searching, the city of DeWitt and the DeWitt Pickleball Committee have their sights set on a location for their much-discussed outdoor pickleball courts.
Back in May 2021, the committee identified a promising location along Humeston Road north of the Sho-Manor Apartment complex.
And in May 2022 — after examining other properties around DeWitt — that grassy field, dubbed the “Porth Property,” most likely will be the courts’ new home.
DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner said the city is working with an engineering firm to develop plans for the site. Lindner expects to have those plans finalized and ready for the public to view in the near future.
The DeWitt Pickleball Committee originally listed the site as a good spot for its pickleball courts, but at that time the city balked at the plans due to the site’s lack of utility hookups and sidewalk accessibility.
So, for a while it was back to the drawing board.
After another period of searching, the city focused its attention on a plot of land adjacent to the Fieldstone of DeWitt senior living community currently under construction along Maynard Way. That spot, Lindner said, was easily accessible and fit all the requirements needed for the courts.
However, Lindner said WellSpire, which owns the land and operates the Fieldstone facility, was not interested in the idea.
That’s when the Porth Property came back on the radar.
Lindner didn’t mix words at the city’s April 18 council meeting when discussing the land.
“All of it can be done, but it is sizeable dollars,” he said. “Thinking about it, it would take a lot of work.”
The idea to construct outdoor courts was born after a recent pledge from Robert Johnson, a Monticello resident whose goal is to help the sport spread across Eastern Iowa. Johnson has pledged $20,000 to the effort. But for the city and Pickleball Committee to receive his gift, organizers had to drum up support, which it has, in the form of donations and grants from various sources.
The courts are a need, according to the committee, which said that upwards of 50 individuals will gather at a given time at Central DeWitt School to play pickleball. The committee says the courts will bring in people from out of town as well.
The most recent estimates show a cost of $340,000 for the project.
