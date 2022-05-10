DEWITT — The DeWitt Police Department and First Central State Bank will once again partner to raise funds for the DeWitt Police Foundation.
The Back the Blue fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 24 at First Central State Bank in DeWitt. The Taco Tuesday event will feature Happy Joe’s Taco in a Bag, along with a water.
DeWitt area businesses that wish to order meals for pickup should contact First Central State Bank prior to May 24 at (563) 659- 3141.
The event also will feature the Hidden in Plain Sight trailer. This trailer provides parents with clues from a teen’s bedroom to help them determine whether their child might be experimenting with or using drugs or alcohol.
All the money raised will go to the DeWitt Police Foundation, a non-profit foundation established to promote crime prevention, public safety and education in the DeWitt area.
