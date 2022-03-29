DEWITT — The DeWitt Police Department may install cameras that read license plates that they say will help provide leads when investigating crimes.
The department will submit a $17,100 grant application to the LincolnWay Community Foundation for the cameras. The grant application, if approved, will cover the entire first-year cost for the system, including installation.
DeWitt Chief of Police Dave Porter said if the grant is approved, the department would place 10 cameras along roads leading in and out of town.
“We would then pare them down from there based on what works best,” Porter said.
The cameras, which DeWitt Police Capt. Matthew Whalen said will be used to take photos of rear license plates, will not have the ability to track vehicle speeds or take photos of the inside of vehicles. They will take photos of all license plates that pass by and store the photos in a cloud-based storage system accessible by the DeWitt Police Department.
DeWitt Councilmember Garey Chrones, who vocally supported the cameras at the March 7 council meeting, said he would like to see the department develop a policy for the cameras’ usage.
“The (American Civil Liberties Union – ACLU) says they need to be regulated, and I want us to have a policy in place that says … ‘this’ is what we will take pictures of,” Chrones said.
Porter said if the department receives the grant, it would develop an in-house policy for the cameras based on verbiage from both CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) policy as well as policies from other towns that use a similar camera system, such as Bettendorf.
CALEA provides policy guidelines for storage of the photos, security access, operator training and image usage, and Porter said the department’s policy would be based off those guiding principles.
Camera uses
Both Whalen and Porter lauded the camera’s ability to aid law enforcement in tracking criminals or providing leads to determine suspects of crimes.
“Our community is uniquely situated; if we put cameras up, there are only a few places where anyone could get in or out without passing one,” Porter said. “It’s a great crime-prevention tool for us.”
The DeWitt Police Department is facing a possible staff shortage with one officer recently leaving the force and another spending a year on active military duty. The possibility of installing cameras in town could enhance law enforcement presence in town regardless of whether enough officers are on staff, Porter said.
“It’s a great multiplier in crime prevention tool,” he said.
Porter said if law enforcement is on the lookout for someone who committed an abduction, for example, that person’s license plate could be entered into the camera system, and if the suspect’s vehicle were to drive by a camera, authorities would be notified quickly.
“Say there’s an armed robbery,” Porter said. “You can get pictures of the plates that drove by in the time frame of the crime and get vehicle descriptions. That helps us narrow down the vehicles and get leads to solve the crimes. It gives us a starting point.”
The cameras would also be hooked into the National Crime Information Center, which keeps a database of stolen vehicles and arrest warrants that can be tracked.
“If a registered owner of someone affiliated with that vehicle had an active warrant, officers would be notified,” Whalen said in the cameras’ grant application. “Officers would then seek out the vehicle to determine if any occupants match the description of the wanted subject.”
A $15,000 annual cost would be required for camera maintenance, camera lease and data storage fees, Whalen said. The city will sign a one-year lease if the grant is approved.
Privacy concerns
The Iowa ACLU recommends cities not install license plate readers. Iowa ACLU communications director Veronica Fowler said the organization is concerned about individual privacy and misuse of the collected material.
“The concerns for privacy are far greater than the advantages you’ll have in, say, tracking down a stolen car,” Fowler said. “You are putting in mass surveillance of the people in your community.”
The ACLU has a model policy it asks law enforcement and cities follow if they install the cameras.
“It spells out that the … technology companies comply with federal and state laws governing these systems; that helps protect constitutional rights and privacy of individuals,” Fowler said. “It also spells out how long you keep the files.”
Fowler said the ACLU also takes issue with the vendor for the cameras DeWitt is pursuing. Flock Safety, the ACLU says, provides private citizens — such as those who are members of a homeowners association — accounts that grant access to the license plate databases to possibly track individuals.
“I would be concerned with how a (private) person is using the info to track an ex-wife or somebody they have a grudge against,” Fowler said. “That’s part of the overall concern — how the data is kept and who has access to it and how many safeguards there are.”
Porter said if the department received the grant funds, he and Whalen would develop a policy that addresses those concerns.
