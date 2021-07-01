DEWITT — If you live in the northeast corner of DeWitt and have blue marks on your sidewalk, you can expect to be notified by the city next month about needed repairs and the associated costs.
The DeWitt City Council last week discussed the logistics of making sure DeWitt sidewalks comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a federal blueprint used across the U.S. to ensure public accessibility.
The council expects to address the program July 6. After that, the city will begin notifying the impacted property owners via mail to the physical address connected to the marked sidewalks. The mailing will list the hazards and projected cost of the repairs, said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner.
If the cost is less than $500, the city likely will ask property owners to pay by June 30, 2022. If the cost is more than $500, the property owner will have up to four years to pay in full, he said. The city will pay the costs with Precision, or another contractor, and be reimbursed by property owners.
The city is “highly, highly recommending” that property owners have Precision do the work because it will likely be the most cost effective as the firm is doing a high volume of repairs, Lindner said. It also is guaranteed to meet ADA compliance. If the work is done by someone else and does not meet ADA standards, the property owner will be responsible to bring the sidewalk into compliance, in effect having to pay twice for repairs.
Continuing an inspection program the city has done itself for several years, Precision examined the sidewalks east of Sixth Avenue and north of Eighth Street and marked those that do not comply with the city’s ordinance and are tripping hazards. The city followed up with its own inspection and agreed with the problems noted by Precision, Lindner said. The plan is to inspect one quadrant each year.
Sidewalk maintenance, Lindner pointed out, is a routine and expected responsibility for property owners.
“Just like any other home ownership cost, it needs to be done. It’s a hazard to the homeowner and a liability, and it’s a hazard to our residents. That’s why we have these programs.”
In their inspections, Precision found 919 hazards, including 759 residential sidewalks needing laser repair and 44 areas that need replacing. The total cost for the residential laser repairs to be completed by Precision is $51,855. Additionally, the firm found 159 city-owned sidewalks in need of laser cutting and 10 that need replacing. The cost for the city’s repairs is $13,926. No estimates were given for the cost of the sidewalks that need to be replaced.
While Precision can do the repair work, property owners who need to replace sidewalks are responsible for seeking out and paying someone to do it, Lindner said.
While the average cost of most of the repairs is about $60, several are hundreds of dollars, Lindner said.
“To meet ADA, this is what we have to do,” Lindner said.
The council also voted to approve a request to extend the deadline for a handful of lot owners in the Cobblestone subdivision to install required sidewalks until July 1, 2023.
If the homeowners do not install the sidewalks by the deadline, the city would contract to have the work done and then charge the owners, Lindner said.
In some cases, sidewalk installation has not happened because home construction has been delayed for various reasons. Several building projects are expected to begin within the year, he said.
“We can’t delay this forever. We need to get sidewalks installed for owners in the neighborhood so they can use the sidewalks,” Lindner said.
In other business, the council:
• Swore in Kryzee-Robyn Carter as a DeWitt police officer. Monday is her first day on the force. Carter came from New Mexico where she was a certified police officer for 7 years. She will still need to test for her Iowa certification, but she will not need to attend the state’s police academy.
• Approved a street closure for a proposed block party on Valley Way Drive for the evening of July 2. The closure does not affect any through streets.
• Approved the DeWitt Community Library’s grant application for $5,000 under the American Rescue Plan Act. The grant is primarily to support digital or technology resources. The library staff determined the best use of the money would be for a firewall installed by Twin State Technical Service of Davenport. Once installed, there will be an annual service fee, but this is a necessary protection for the library and city’s network security, Lindner said. The ARPA grant is not a competitive application, and completed applications for eligible expenses are to be approved.
• Approve a library maintenance agreement with TMI for the facility’s HVAC system. TMI has contracted with the library for several years. Library staff had meetings with and reviewed proposals from TMI and JL Brady. The TMI proposal was the most cost effective, they decided. The TMI agreement is for $6,792 for the first year beginning July 1and $8,040 for the second year. Funds were budgeted for a maintenance agreement for the upcoming fiscal year.
