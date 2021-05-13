DEWITT — An estimated 20,000 RAGBRAI riders will converge on DeWitt on July 30 for an overnight sleepover, and some of them will need a place to stay.
Any area resident can help fill that need.
Signups are now open for residents to host RAGBRAI riders on their properties the evening of July 30. The riders will trickle in throughout the day – some of them arriving as early as 8 a.m., organizers say.
A majority of the riders will arrange to stay in one of the handful of campgrounds designated around the city, including Westbrook Park, the Clinton County Fairgrounds and the Central DeWitt High School complex. Yet others, including “bandits” – riders who aren’t signed up for the official ride yet still take part – will want a place to clean up and lay their heads.
Anyone interested in hosting a rider, or group of riders, in their home or camped out in their yards can sign up to do so on Facebook. On the public page called “DeWitt RAGBRAI Housing and Camping,” residents can create a post listing their available amenities. Riders can then visit that same page and seek hosts to match their needs.
It’s a relatively new process in the RAGBRAI world that, according to DeWitt RAGBRAI Housing Committee Chairman Kevin Lake, makes matching hosts with riders easy.
“An interested RAGBRAI participant could go on and match themselves independently,” Lake said. “The housing committee (from other host towns) in the past has been the middle man” by matching riders with hosts.
“The Facebook page can almost be a marketplace where you post what you are willing to do (as a host) that meets needs,” Lake said. “Other (RAGBRAI 2021) communities are doing it similarly. I think when you can eliminate the number of people involved it can be cleaner.”
Anyone open to sharing their home or property can either post on the Facebook page or fill out a form available on DeWitt’s official RAGBRAI page. To find it, visit ragbrai.com, hover a cursor over the “XLVIII” tab at the top of the page, and click on the DeWitt link. Or, type ragbrai.com/route-maps/dewitt in the address bar.
The form asks for basic identifying information and the home’s location. It also asks for hosts to list their provided amenities, including:
• Tent camping
• RV/camper parking in driveway
• In-house sleeping space
• Beds
• WiFi
• Laundry service
• Shade
• Showers and toilets
• A/C plug in for charging items such as phones
• 30-amp or 50-amp plug for a motor home
Hosts can also indicate if they allow smoking in their home or yard, allow children, or prefer only males or females on their property.
RAGBRAI began accepting rider applications May 4 and planned to begin matching riders and hosts soon thereafter.
“Some people might see it as an opportunity to help some folks, and others might think having people in their yard is just a fun thing,” Lake said. “Folks are planning their RAGBRAI week, and the sooner they can lock down where they or their friends or family are going to stay (the better).”
