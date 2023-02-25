DEWITT – A program that can benefit both the city of DeWitt as well as its residents has been approved.
At their meeting Feb. 6, city council members gave their support to an agreement with the Iowa Finance Authority for ARPA funds for six low- to moderate-income home rehabilitation projects.
The city was granted $241,294 from IFA for the projects, which must be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.
DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner said the dollars are open to be used anywhere in the city, and the council is hopeful the ECIA will help with additional costs.
The city will take applications for the money. Lindner and Director of Finance/Treasurer Deanna Rekemeyer said individuals who meet the income requirements will submit their applications based on specific criteria. The household combined income must be at 80% or less of the county median income based on their household size.
Income must be verified and specific concrete criteria is used to rank the applications.
“Typically, we hold a couple of public meetings for residents to ask questions and get an application,” Lindner noted. “Once applications are available, they will be available at city hall or residents can call to have them emailed, faxed or mailed if they cannot pick one up.
“I normally hold informational meetings where I (and Deanna) review the basics of the application and how the program works. Prior to applications being available, people can get added to our list of interested people so they can get direct mail notification of the meetings and application dates.”
Lindner said there usually are a number of inquiries, and the total of applications they receive varies year to year.
“We are excited about this program,” he related. “We’re just ready to get started and get applicants lined up. (Home rehabilitation) is something we’ve done for many years and will keep it up. It helps families and the city … it helps to keep our properties maintained and in good shape.”
In other business, the DeWitt City council:
• Approved agreement with Eldie-Walton for lobbying efforts at the state level. This is the sixth year the city has been a part of a Clinton County consortium formed by a 28E agreement to pay for a lobbyist at the state capitol.
• Approved audit services agreement with Winkel, Parker & Foster CPA for Fiscal Years 24-27. The agreement locks in a fee not to exceed $34,250 annually. The city did request proposals for these services, and WPF was the only firm to submit a proposal. The company has done the city’s audits for a number of years.
• Approved change order No. 9 for the fire station addition project. The change order is for additional testing services from Terracon. The additional costs occurred as a result of poor soils and rubble found in the site, and for additional concrete testing. The additional costs to this point are $9,009.22.
• Approved the transfer of the final COVID relief funds ($154.16) to the general fund.
• Approved registration in the PFAS Recovery Program. The Iowa Rural Water Association recommends cities with utilities enroll into the program, the purpose of which is to be a part of multijurisdictional litigation in regard to polyfluoroaklkyl substances and other hazardous water contamination. DeWitt does not have an issue with these substances, but the detection and limit levels are so low that it is recommended the city enroll in the plan as protection against potential liabilities, Lindner said.
