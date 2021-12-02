DEWITT — Citing decreased valuations and a tight budget this year, DeWitt Financial Director Deanna Rekemeyer recommended the council hold steady with its annual tax increment financing debt certification.
The council agreed and voted to certify $2.4 million, a move that marks the amount of funds the city will collect from available TIF funds.
“The remaining money the city can collect but chooses not to collect then flows through the school, county and city like regular tax revenue,” said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner.
Utilizing TIF is an urban renewal strategy widely employed by municipalities to subsidize redevelopment efforts in infrastructure, industry and community-improvement initiatives. The money is generated by diverting future property tax revenue increases toward economic development projects.
When properties are improved — through new buildings, expansions, or additions — the city’s taxable valuation increases, and TIF money comes from that increase. The city gets about 80% of the taxes that come from the growth, with the rest going to the school district and county government.
TIF money is not drawn directly from a city’s budget, and the school, county and city still receive tax revenue on the base value of properties.
Throughout the years, the city of DeWitt has taken advantage of this economic strategy to spur development across the area.
Over the past decade, growth in all corners of DeWitt has enabled that certified TIF number to increase, a tangible sign that the city is growing. In 2009, that number was $1.9 million, and Rekemeyer said the certification number is bound to increase in the coming years
“We have years coming in the future where we will have large growth and we will be able to see that go up, but to be on the safe side I think we need to hang tight for this year,” she said to the council.
After certifying the TIF debt, the council then approved a series of measures that distributed TIF funds for various development projects either completed or under construction. They were:
• Maschio-Gaspardo for an estimated $3,000 in added incremental value. The 10-year economic development TIF rebate agreement with the company was for the purchase and improvement of its location at 112 Third Ave. E.
Lindner said due to a 10% rollback on commercial properties, “the current value may be less than the base value, thus there might not be any increment to rebate.”
That fact also means Maschio-Gaspardo is paying less property taxes than were anticipated when the agreement was originally approved six years ago.
“It was a guess where the assessment would be after improvements (to the property), and then with the rollback the taxable value ended up less than anticipated,” Lindner said.
Three years remain on the agreement and the property tax rebates are not to exceed $125,000.
• Expander Americas for an estimated $8,000 payout in year six of eight; the agreement, intended to help spur the purchase and improvement of the property at 223 Industrial St., is not to exceed $33,000 over its lifespan.
• Diamond Rock Development for an estimated $70,000 payout for their Jacobson Farms development, a new neighborhood of homes along the 14th Avenue corridor on DeWitt’s southwest side. The 11-year residential TIF agreement — currently in its sixth year — is not to exceed about $1.4 million.
• Latham Pools Products for an estimated $38,000. The seven-year agreement was to assist the company purchase and make improvements to its building located at 818 E. Industrial St. The agreement has three years remaining.
• Murphy Properties for a proposed event center in Parker’s Addition, or near the AmericInn. The estimated payout for this year, the agreement’s first year, is $0. Lindner said the Murphys were not able to start the project due to contractor shortages, the COVID-19 pandemic, and cost increases. The agreement with the Murphys is for 11 years and payments are not to exceed $183,000.
The council also agreed to funnel TIF funds into two other accounts:
• DeWitt Public Works received $10,000 for improvements to the city’s sanitary sewer system that included manhole cleaning and reconstruction.
• Water revenue fund for $35,000. The money is a payment for an expansion to the city’s sewer system in the Parkers Subdivision, where the AmericInn is located. Due to the delays in the Murphy’s event center project, the sewer extension has yet to be completed.
The council also approved an internal advance of $900,000 from the city’s general fund to the Tax Increment Revenue Fund. The money will go toward the Fieldstone senior living development, which includes the construction of 92 units of senior care and related infrastructure including the extension of 17th Avenue, 14th Street and 18th Avenue.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a budget amendment that accounts for a bevy of unforeseen expenses and revenues for the 2021-22 fiscal year budget. Those changes include a number of revenues related to federal COVID relief funds and derecho grants, debt service refinancing, replacing the air conditioner at the DeWitt Referral Center, replacing the electric service at the DeWitt Fitness Center, RAGBRAI costs and revenues, replacing a heat exchanger at the DeWitt Aquatic Center, sidewalk repairs and maintenance agreements at the DeWitt Community Library.
• Approved the release of a mortgage for the home at 117 Fifth Ave. owned by Michelle Ernst, who participated in the city’s low-to-moderate-income home rehab program. The original agreement for $26,775 was completely depreciated, Lindner said.
• Approved the release of a mortgage for the home at 412 Fourth St. Its former owners, John and Janet Burken (now deceased) participated in the city’s low-to-moderate-income home rehabilitation program. Lindner said the $24,999 mortgage has depreciated to $4,999.80 and the home has sold. The proceeds of the sale, Lindner said, paid off the remaining balance.
• Set a public hearing for Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. for the public to weigh in on a proposed change to DeWitt’s precincts. The city is divided in half into two equally populated wards, and the 2020 census shifted numbers, which now requires the dividing line to change. If the new precincts are approved at the council meeting, the new line will start where Sixth Avenue meets the city limits on the south side of town. It will then go north to Lake Street, west to South Ninth Avenue, north to Third Street, then west to 10th Avenue, continuing north to Eighth Street, east to Ninth Street, then north to 12th Street before going east to Eighth Avenue, then north to Northridge Road, then northwest out to the city limits.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.