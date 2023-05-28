DEWITT -- Steven Olson, of DeWitt, was appointed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to serve as chair of the Iowa Telecommunications and Technology Commission, the governing body of the Iowa Communications Network. Olson has been a member of the ITTC since May 2019.
Olson served in the Iowa House of Representatives for 12 years beginning in 2003, attaining the position of Speaker Pro-Tem of the House.
Olson’s appointment received Senate confirmation April 17.
The commission consists of five voting and two non-voting members. Voting members are appointed for six-year terms.
Using a state-of-the-art fiber optic network, ICN provides high-speed Internet, data, voice, and security services to K-12 schools, higher education, hospitals and clinics, state and federal government, National Guard armories, and libraries.
