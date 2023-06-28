DEWITT — Central DeWitt School Superintendent Dan Peterson is the district’s only top administrator who will not get a raise for the upcoming year.
Neither Peterson nor board president Bob Gannon would comment on the decision that came last week after a 90-minute meeting that the board closed to the public to evaluate Peterson’s performance.
At the public meeting that followed, the board voted unanimously to keep Peterson’s salary at $182,885. It also subtracted a year from Peterson’s rolling three-year contract, effectively making his contract a two-year deal.
When contacted by The Observer, Peterson declined to explain how his contract had changed or why.
Gannon, through an email exchange, told The Observer he would not answer questions regarding Peterson’s contract “because this information is confidential under state law.”
However, Randy Evans, the executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, said Gannon’s characterization of Iowa law is incorrect.
“The board (members) could explain themselves if they wanted to,” Evans said.
Evans also said taxpayers would have reason to feel troubled by the district’s unwillingness “to share with constituents what it is about his (Peterson’s) leadership that didn’t merit a pay raise or a contract extension.”
During the past year, Peterson and the district have been involved in two high-profile controversies. One of them stems from the district’s handling of a situation involving a former Central DeWitt teacher who is charged with sex crimes involving a student. The other controversy involves a pending lawsuit The Observer filed against Peterson and the district last year alleging the district, at Peterson’s request, conducted an illegal closed meeting to discuss controversial public business in a nonpublic setting.
At its May meeting, the board approved salary and wage increases for all employees not covered by collective bargaining agreements except Peterson. That group included principals, the assistant superintendent, central office staff, and the directors of nutrition, and maintenance and transportation, among others. As a group, they received an average increase of 4.74% to their total compensation package. At the same meeting, the board put the approval of Peterson’s contract on hold pending a personnel evaluation. If Peterson had gotten the same increase, his salary would have been $191,944 for the upcoming year.
Peterson joined the district as superintendent in July 2008.
In other business:
• The board approved a pay increase for substitute teachers from $150 a day to $160 a day.
• The board approved numerous personnel changes, which is typical at this point in the year as summer school personnel, coaches for the upcoming school year and others are hired.
The district is looking to fill a key position as Friday is the last day on the job for Activities Director Jered Birt. Before coming back to the Central DeWitt district in the summer of 2020, Birt was the assistant principal for the Northeast middle/high schools. He’ll be teaching special education for the Northeast district middle and high schools this August.
“I’m going to go back into the classroom for a little while. It will free up a little time and be less stress,” said Birt, who has three school-age children. “I want to thank all the teachers and coaches I was fortunate to work with. They are a good group of people, and I continue to wish everyone the best.”
Birt replaced Kurt Kreiter, who was AD for eight years and a teacher and coach in DeWitt for 28 years.
Nancy Mayfield writes for the DeWitt Observer.
