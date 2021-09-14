PELLA — William DeHaan, of De Witt, is one of 26 Central College students completing an internship this fall for academic credit.
DeHaan, Class of 2022, is interning with Vermeer Corporation in Pella.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
