In this February 2020 file photo, renowned broadcaster and former University of Iowa student Tom Brokaw poses with Central DeWitt graduate and University of Iowa junior Sarah Watson, in the center back row, and her fellow staff members, from left, editor-in-chief Marissa Payne and managing digital editor Aadit Tambe, at the university’s school newspaper, The Daily Iowan. The Daily Iowan garnered 48 awards from the Iowa Newspaper Association this month.