IOWA CITY — Sarah Watson, of DeWitt, was one of 10 Iowa students who were first-place award winners in the Iowa Newspaper Association's awards.
The University of Iowa's newspaper, The Daily Iowan was named the INA Newspaper of the Year. The Daily Iowan won the association's top honor for an unprecedented second straight year and the fourth time (1976, 1981, 2020, 2021) in the 52-year history of the award. The Newspaper of the Year is presented to the newspaper that accumulates the highest point total from placing first, second or third in individual categories.
Watson served as one of two editors of The Daily Iowan during the contest period..
The newspaper earned 48 awards against daily newspapers in Iowa with a circulation less than 10,000, including 24 first-place awards. Awards included general excellence, coverage of government and politics, coverage of education, coverage of agriculture, total newspaper design, best use of graphics and best newspaper website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.