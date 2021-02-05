DEWITT — To have two of her students place in the top three of the Iowa Pork Producer’s statewide annual Pig to Plate Adventure, undoubtedly is a source of pride for Central DeWitt High School family and consumer sciences instructor Dr. Val Betz.
However, the news didn’t come as a complete surprise.
“We have exceptional culinary students at Central DeWitt High School,” Betz noted. “We participated in the Iowa Egg Council Cook Off for years, with multiple winners every year until they discontinued the contest. It felt great to be back in competition, partnering with a new commodity group, the Iowa Pork Producers.”
Two of those exceptional culinary students are Drew Dunlavey, who placed first in the contest with his entry of bacon-wrapped cheesy ranch potato stuffed pork loin, and freshman Thomas Schmitt, who took third with his submission of Uncle Ron’s sweet heat spare ribs.
In a normal, COVID-free year, the Iowa Pork Producers Association hosts what they describe as the “ultimate pork industry experience for high school students.” Activities span over two days, including a commercial pig farm tour, fabrication demonstration, a look into careers in the pork industry and a hands-on pork cookery class.
This year, due to the pandemic, it was necessary for the event to be held virtually.
Betz said with the contest being virtual, it made it easy for students to truly make their recipes their own. They had to submit a video, a portion of which needed to show students at a store purchasing their pork products.
And — as always — the recipes had to be original.
Dunlavey said both Betz and his FFA adviser Amy Grantz encouraged him to enter the contest.
Renowned for his cheesecakes — a skill he has turned into a lucrative business, “Drew’s Gourmet Cheesecakes” — Dunlavey was just 9 years old when he began honing his talents for cooking and baking.
At DeWitt’s Autumn Festivals in 2017 and 2018, he won the baking contests that took place during the events.
The Pig to Plate Adventure, however, was the 17-year-old’s first time entering a cooking contest.
As a lover of stuffed pork chops and pork loins, his dish for the competition made perfect sense.
“I was excited to enter the contest,” Dunlavey said. “It was fun to make the video and I enjoy cooking just about anything. I’ve cooked for a very long time, so I was confident about competing against others that are my age. Mrs. Grantz and Mrs. Betz thought I had a chance to win.”
And win, he did.
Dunlavey already is looking ahead to next year’s contest, considering cooking up options such as smothered pork chops or breaded tenderloin.
He said he is thankful to Betz and Grantz for always pushing him to do better and set higher goals for himself.
“I’m lucky to have great supportive teachers like them, who always encourage me and make me try my best,” Dunlavey related. “My success is only because of them.”
This was the first cooking contest for 14-year-old Schmitt as well.
After Betz told him about the competition, Schmitt said he decided to take a chance as it would look good on his resume.
When it came to whose brain he could pick about preparing his dish, Schmitt went with someone he considers to be “an amazing chef,” his Uncle Ron.
When it came to what kind of pork dish to prepare, Schmitt said he simply went with what he likes best.
“My favorite cut of pork would be pork loin, because it is such soft meat and melts in your mouth,” he said. “I have never made smoked ribs before, but I have made ribs. My cousin had some of her friends over and they demolished the first rack before my Uncle Ron and I could even sit down to have some, so I’m pretty sure they liked them.”
To earn third-place honors came as a welcome surprise for Schmitt.
In fact, it even has him thinking about making a career out of cooking.
“It felt amazing and unbelievable when I won third place, because I don’t really win at anything I do. I learned that I really enjoy cooking, and that I am considering becoming a chef.
“I would do this again but not because of some prize or cash. It would be because I had time to bond with my Uncle Ron more when competing in this contest. I couldn’t have done it without him or his amazing chef skills.”
Next time around, Schmitt said, he would want to make something with ground pork, as he believes it’s a form of pork that isn’t appreciated for its potential.
Other Central DeWitt students who entered the contest were Elana Oberman, Cael Shaw, Saydie Roling, Grace Bagdonas, James Adams, Adrian Santos and Caleb Govert.
When they registered for the event, each person received a Pork Producer T-shirt and a $10 coupon to purchase pork.
Dunlavey won $100 and Schmitt was awarded $25, and both earned lots of Pork Producer swag.
Betz said it was amazing to her that so many of her students were eager to participate, especially those who are younger and in their very first semester of foods and nutrition class.
She believes both Dunlavey and Schmitt are hardworking, creative and promising culinarians.
“I think we already had a good idea of Drew’s culinary interests and talents,” Betz shared. “He’s a progressive thinker and quite the entrepreneur. He loves farming and the products that are produced on the farm, so that was a natural fit for him.
“Thomas aspires to be a chef, so he was very interested in the contest from the started and talked about it in class daily. He had an idea from the start and he had a good, supporting family member to assist, his uncle. I am very excited about what Thomas will bring to the culinary classes in future years.”
Kate Howes is a staff writer with the DeWitt Observer.
