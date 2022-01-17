DEWITT — The Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council has announced Terri Smith, technology STEM teacher at Central Dewitt Middle School in DeWitt, has been named a recipient of the 2022 Iowa STEM Teacher Award.
The award, sponsored by Kemin Industries, is given to six educators each year who go above and beyond to inspire student interest in and awareness of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Now in its eighth year, the award is given annually to one full-time, licensed preK-12 teacher from each of the six STEM regions in Iowa. Each recipient is honored for their efforts to foster enthusiasm and inspire a passion for STEM that goes beyond the classroom and helps prepare students for future high-demand careers.
Smith was selected for her work to create inclusive STEM education, focusing on concepts that build over time.
In her classroom, Smith helps middle school students understand the foundation of computer science before building on those concepts. Students start with “unplugged” activities, learning important vocabulary and how to give commands to a computer. Eventually, students move to programming simple robots to follow a pattern on paper.
Once students understand the concepts well enough to explain them to others, Smith pairs her seventh- and eighth-grade students with intermediate and middle school special-education learners to work through challenges together. This teaches students how to use collaboration to explore STEM.
Smith also works to highlight women in STEM for her students. She has been certified to teach the Femineer program through the University of Iowa and Cal Poly Pomona’s College of Engineering. This program helps promote STEM education and careers to female students by offering hands-on activities that boost confidence and increase interest in STEM.
As a recipient of the 2022 Iowa STEM Teacher Award, Smith will receive $1,500 to use for her classroom and $1,500 for personal use. She recently received her award with a small celebration at her school and will later be honored, along with her fellow recipients, in a recognition ceremony during STEM Day at the Fair at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 21.
