DEWITT — For the first time in 38 years, a member of the Prichard family will not be managing the DeWitt Operahouse Theatre.
The facility’s current managers, Laura (Prichard) and Ben Miers, announced they will step down from the role Aug. 19. The theater is operated by the nonprofit DeWitt Theater Company. The company’s board accepted the Miers’ resignation July 6.
Laura started working at the DeWitt Operahouse Theatre when she was 8 years old. The concession counter was her domain as her parents, Bim and Dianne Prichard, served as the facility’s directors for 35 years.
Several decades later, in 2018, Laura and husband Ben took over management of the 143-year-old facility in downtown DeWitt.
However, “changes in our family” necessitated the move to resign, Laura said.
“It was becoming harder to dedicate the time needed to operate the Operahouse,” Miers said. “We are looking forward to devoting our time to fostering more children and spending more time with our families.”
The couple helped guide the theater through a global pandemic in 2020 that tightened the finances of the service and hospitality industry nationwide. Miers said being at the helm of the theater was “challenging and even a little scary at times” during the pandemic.
While being shuttered by the state during the height of the pandemic, the theater continued to offer to-go popcorn and popcorn deliveries.
“People happily stood in line for three hours to buy popcorn,” Miers recalled. “It was one of those moments that reminded us of just how much the Operahouse means … Those (were) the moments that kept us going through the ups and downs of the pandemic.
“We had so much working against us from having to close, to movie releases being postponed and then once movies became available, we found ourselves competing with streaming services,” Miers said. “But, ultimately, the Operahouse isn’t just a movie theater, it’s an experience and that’s why our customers never stopped supporting us and continue to come back.”
The facility’s operating board is looking for the Miers’ successor and is also soliciting ideas from community members about ideas for the theater going forward.
“This is a community-owned theater, and we are calling on anyone with a thought, idea or suggestion to share them with us,” said board president John Peavey. “This is the time for us to listen to what the community needs now and in the future.”
Anyone interested in helping with the management transition, or applying to become the new manager, is encouraged to contact the board at OperahouseDTC@gmail.com or contact board member Brett McKamey via phone or text at (563) 650-5985. An application then will be sent; applications for the position are due by July 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.