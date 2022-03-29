DEWITT — The Dewitt Town and Country Garden Club will hold its first meeting of 2022 at 10 a.m. Monday, April 18, at the Central Community Historical Society at 628 Sixth Ave., DeWitt.
A tour, meeting and potluck will be held, with soups provided. Please bring a side to share. Table service will be provided.
The Club was organized in 1961, with meetings set for the third Monday from April through November. Club members are extending an open invitation to anyone who wishes to join them and hear what the Club is all about. Membership is not limited to DeWitt residents; anyone from the surrounding area is invited to join.
Contact Janis Harbison, president of the Club, at (563) 210-2085 for more information.
