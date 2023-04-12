DEWITT — The DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club will meet Monday for its first meeting of the year.
The club will leave Lincoln Park, in downtown DeWitt, at 9:30 a.m., to travel to Dave and Mary Meyer’s house, in rural Camanche, to enjoy their blooming spring flowers. After the tour, members will have their monthly meeting. Lunch will follow at Legends Sports Bar, Clinton.
All area residents are invited. For more information, call President Janis Harbison at (563) 210-2085.
