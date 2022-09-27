DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club

The DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club spent its September meeting at the DeWitt Community Library, where a presentation was given by Chuck Jacobsen, back row second from right, Interpretive Naturalist with Clinton County Conservation. Submitted photo

DEWITT- The September meeting of the DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club was held at the DeWitt Community Library. The meeting was attended by 12 members and three guests.

Chuck Jacobsen, Interpretive Naturalist from Clinton County Conservation, gave a presentation on the “Forming and Peopling of the Land that Became Iowa.”

The October meeting will begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 17 at the library. The speaker will be Dave Meyer, from the Clinton County Master Gardeners, who will show the group how to make a rain barrel and a presentation on fall and spring preparation of strawberry beds.

Meeting and lunch will follow. Marybelle Howard and Jean Maher will be the hostesses. Everyone from the local area is invited to attend. For more information, call President Janis Harbison at (563) 210-2085.

