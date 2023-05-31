DEWITT — The DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club met May 15 at the home of Wayne and Janis Harbison for “Garden Craft Day.”
The group decoupaged clay pots. Once dried, members and guests were welcome to choose succulent plants to put in them. Meetings from the May meeting were read, and roll call was taken by 17 members and three guests.
The Treasurer’s report was given and old and new business were discussed, along with information for the upcoming Flower Show at the Clinton County Fair in July. The group enjoyed a lunch prepared by hosts, Janis Harbison and Jane Yokoi, and a dessert buffet.
The next meeting will be 10 a.m. June 19 at the DeWitt Community Library. They will gather in the large meeting room for a program presented by Glenn and Linda Drowns on their business in rural Calamus, the Sand Hill Preservation Center.
Hostesses will be Marybelle Howard and Jean Maher. All area residents are invited. For more information, call Harbison at (563) 210-2085.
