DEWITT - DeWitt City Council members hope a proposal they approved at their meeting April 3 will help reduce the amount of time drivers have to sit at 11th Street traffic lights.
In August, after residents and city officials acknowledged the waiting time where 11th Street intersects with Maynard Way and East Fourth Avenue was problematic, the council held a special meeting to discuss how to increase efficiency at the two intersections.
Specifically, vehicles traveling east and west along 11th were forced to stop at those intersections for too long.
The council enlisted the services of Origin Design to analyze the signal time at the specified intersections.
Origin, in turn, presented a proposal for signal improvements.
While DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner admitted to the council at their recent meeting it had “taken a while,” the proposal recently submitted by Origin recommends simply reprogramming the signal at Maynard Way and taking it out of sequence with other traffic signals along 11th Street.
At East Fourth Avenue, changes would include:
• Concurrent phasing for east- and west-bound traffic. That would permit vehicles to turn across pedestrian crosswalks after yielding to pedestrians in the crosswalks.
• Permissive left turns (turning without a turn arrow) which would require motorists to yield to oncoming traffic.
These changes will require a three-light signal rather than four and an additional sign posted on the light arm.
MoboTrex, Inc., a traffic control and mobility solution company, in Davenport, will conduct the programming changes, while DeWitt’s public works department will have to replace the signals and put up the additional signage.
The cost for MoboTrex to reprogram the signal is $2,112. In the interest of avoiding the influx of traffic at the Fourth Avenue intersection, Lindner said the changes will not be implemented until after school lets out for the summer.
Council approves fire station change orders
City council members approved a number of change orders for the addition and remodeling project for the DeWitt Volunteer Fire Department.
The five change orders increase the project cost by $167,008, bringing the new estimated total to $5,086, 283.
Changes include:
• Modifications to the overhead door for the fire engine display area and other door hardware
• Framing and masonry changes; building sign changes to include the Maltese Cross and the phrase, “Protecting the Crossroads”
• Removing/disposing of asphalt shingles
• Adding OSB (a versatile engineered wood paneling) sheathing to the existing fire station metal roof to better-support the roof
• Removing unsuitable soils from the site due to rubble and previous demolitions
• Removing a storm water line that ran along the west edge of the existing building, rerouting of that line, connecting downspouts to the storm water system and installing the storm line to run to Eighth Avenue.
In other business, DeWitt City Council members:
• Approved appointing Jenny Pangman to the Civil Service Commission. She will replace Jennifer Walker, who served 10 years on the commission but did not renew for another 4-year term.
• Approved setting wages for the city’s non-union employees for Fiscal Year 2023-24. Overall, there is a 6% increase.
• Approved the Crossroads Condominium horizontal property regime for 806 Sixth Avenue. Patrick Rheingans, who owns the property, proposes to split the property into five units (three storefronts and two second floor units to be individually owned. The Iowa Code permits this type of “horizontal property regime” if the building is up to code. TJ Appleby, the city’s building official, has worked out the building code requirements with Rheingans, and the DeWitt Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed the proposal and recommended approval.
• Approved the city sponsoring a Volunteer Appreciation event Wednesday, April 19, 5:15-6 p.m., at The Old Library. This will be the third year (with a gap during the COVID years) the city has put on the event, which honors the many volunteers who are essential to city operations ranging from firefighters to Friends of the Library.
• Approved selling in-car mobile wireless devices the police department no longer uses.
• Approved an agreement with the Camanche-DeWitt Coalition for the substance abuse awareness/reduction services for a fee of $750. The coalition monitors and tracks the amount of medication received at the medication drop box at the police department. The coalition also provides the “Hidden in Plain Sight” trailer for community events such as National Night Out and Autumnfest.
• Approved the second of three readings of the ordinance pertaining to water rate increases. The increase will increase the minimum bill $4.20 annually. A typical residential user (using 5,000 gallons monthly, based on a 4-person household) will see an annual increase of $12.12.
• Will allow Garrison Chrones — for an Eagle Scout project — to assist with replacing a portion of sidewalk along 11th Street near the Paul Skeffington Memorial Trail that collects too much water and mud too often.
------
Kate Howes writes for the DeWitt Observer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.