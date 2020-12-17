DEWITT — Some of the DeWitt Parks and Recreation programs — including the youth basketball league — have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But, director Kevin Lake said his department is hopeful such activities still will be able to take place at some point in some fashion.
“(The programs) may have to be modified, but we like to think they’ll still happen eventually,” he related. “But we have to make sure things are safe. As always, that’s our main priority.”
Youth tumbling at the DeWitt Fitness Center has been pushed back to begin Jan. 2. Lake said that program will be possible, as the instructor and participants will be able to wear masks and follow social-distance protocols.
The parent-tot swimming program is underway, as the instructor and the parents with their little swimmers can stay six feet apart.
However, private swimming lessons offered at the fitness center have been postponed until restrictions are relaxed, as the instructor and student cannot maintain social distancing requirements, Lake said.
Lake announced at the November Parks and Recreation Commission meeting that membership at the fitness center is down.
It is something, he said, that will likely change from month to month depending on the weather and COVID restrictions.
Right now, the facility is maintaining the following hours: Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
“We are tracking attendance right now,” Lake noted. “We’ll make note of any changes or developments, and let the board make the decision whether or not we should adjust those hours.”
Group exercise classes still are being offered for a length of 45 minutes each. Lake said participants have been appreciative of being able to attend and that the department is doing everything it can to keep activities going.
Upcoming events that will allow for participants to stay safe and socially distanced include the “Chopped Junior Christmas Cooking Class,” which will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the DeWitt Community Center.
Registration is $30 per person, and is open to children ages 7 and up. Parents are welcome to join their junior chefs for sampling during the last 15 minutes of the class, which will be taught by Linda Jones.
The “Babysitting for Success” program will happen Saturday, Jan. 23, from 9:30 a.m.-noon at the community center.
Registration is $30 for children ages 11 and up. Participants will learn the skills needed to safely care for children, administer basic first aid, emergency management and implement fun activities for all ages. This course will be taught by Linda Jones.
Participants are asked to please bring a doll and a healthy snack to class.
Kate Howes is a DeWitt Observer staff writer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.