DEWITT — After a week of reflection following RAGBRAI’s visit to DeWitt, Kim Broders pondered whether she’d like DeWitt to host the event again.
“I would liken it to having a baby. Give me a few years,” she said with a chuckle.
Broders and hundreds of other Clinton County residents banded together July 30 and 31 to host thousands (RAGBRAI has not provided exact numbers) of bike riders as they made their way from Anamosa to Clinton, including an overnight stop in DeWitt.
That volunteer effort is what motivated DeWitt Chamber & Development Co. Executive Director Angela Rheingans to call the event a success.
“We could not have done it as one single group,” Rheingans said. “It had to be a collective effort of committee groups, volunteers and residents stepping up and saying, ‘While I’m not affiliated with any of the groups, I am going to volunteer my time.’”
Those volunteers showed up in droves to help with a bevy of responsibilities in anticipation of RAGBRAI riders coming into DeWitt on Friday. Some set up tents, others manned a welcome booth at the Fitness Center to provide a friendly smile and information, and yet others provided emergency services, sanitation, parking guidance, shuttle service and campground setup.
Deb Munro, a longtime Central DeWitt school bus driver, piloted a shuttle for riders to navigate DeWitt more easily and said she enjoyed the experience.
“There was nothing negative at all, a great experience,” said Munro, who sometimes used a bullhorn to liven up her shuttle. “There were several people who would get on the bus, and they obviously had showered and cleaned up. They wore Hawaiian shirts, and they smelled good. I would use my bullhorn and say, ‘Oh my gosh you smell nice.’”
A website the public used to sign up for volunteer slots said of over 1,000 shifts available, 591 were filled ahead of the event. However, Rheingans said many more people showed up and pitched in but did not sign up beforehand.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if it was double,” she said.
Volunteers also returned Saturday morning to help remove trash and tidy up the downtown area, although there wasn’t much left behind, Broders said.
“We had heard from RAGBRAI people, during tours that I did prior to the event … say ‘you will hardly know we were here. We will pick up after (ourselves). It’s going to be pretty easy for your crew.’ And it absolutely was.”
Timing is everything
Rheingans is working through a long call list to check up on all vendors, both for-profit and nonprofits, to gauge how their finances fared.
“Some knocked it out of the park, some did really well, some did OK, and there’s one that didn’t do well, and I’m working with them on that because that just breaks my heart.”
Businesses provided a variety of services to the riders. Some served food, others offered an air-conditioned place for them to cool off and relax, some provided a place for riders to shower, and others sold apparel and similar tangible items. Some vendors and businesses were clustered in the downtown district, and others stuck to their brick-and-mortar locations. Overall, the city’s RAGBRAI Committee approved 32 vendor applications, a number that met DeWitt’s contractual obligation as a host town, said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner.
However, that didn’t include a number of churches that served food or provided a place for riders to lay their heads. Including churches, Lindner said at least 40 businesses and nonprofits pitched in.
Additional businesses not listed as official RAGBRAI vendors also were open for the day.
And while Rheingans said many of the organizations she’s spoken with so far made money, profit margins could have been a bit better if the cards had fallen a different way. Rheingans theorized one major variable potentially curtailed profits: the weather.
Rheingans said RAGBRAI officials reported that a sweltering week forced some riders off the trail before the end and they missed DeWitt entirely. Officially, 16,500 riders registered — a number that didn’t include support vehicle operators or “bandits,” which are riders who participated but did not officially sign up.
Then Friday’s weather was the polar opposite of the rest of the week — it was too nice.
“For those people who were still (on the ride), I think a lot of them took their time coming into DeWitt,” Rheingans theorized. “It was a beautiful day, so they enjoyed Lost Nation and they enjoyed Calamus. They had to get kicked out of those towns.”
That, in turn, had the majority of riders rolling into DeWitt after lunch, a blow to those serving food and drinks at that time.
“A lot of them got (to DeWitt) at 4 p.m. or later,” Rheingans said. “We had been told (by RAGBRAI officials) that more would be there for the lunch crowd. But, again, that’s an estimate.”
While the arrival may have lagged behind expectations, some riders hung around Saturday morning and explored town one more time before departing for Charlotte, Goose Lake and Clinton. A good portion of them stayed around for breakfast, and Rheingans said a large group of riders even rolled into DeWitt at 11 a.m. on Friday.
“They had gone to Clinton and came back for breakfast,” she said. “I spoke with Ted (Papuga) at Emma Rae’s and he said they had people come back on Saturday and Sunday to buy things they had seen on Friday. So there have already been people circling back.”
Money talks
One of the main motivators for DeWitt to host RAGBRAI was a potential financial boom that would, in turn, be given to town nonprofits.
Rheingans said officials are still waiting for final bills to come in and be paid. Once those are satisfied, the event’s profit would be shared.
Nonprofits who applied to receive an initial round of RAGBRAI-supplied grant funds but did not receive any money will have their applications automatically rolled over to the second round of grants. The application window for the second round will be opened once the final profits are revealed, Rheingans said. Recipients will be announced in September.
“We want to be able to say we have ‘X’ amount available,” she said. “Knowing the size of the pot makes a difference.”
Recipients of the first round of grants were the DeWitt Referral Center ($3,000), Hero Haven ($4,500), and the Clinton County Agriculture Society ($7,500). Thirteen applications were received for the first round.
Lasting impact
As the final riders left and organizers went back to their day-to-day schedule, stories of RAGBRAI’s impact on locals began trickling in.
One couple, Rheingans said, stopped into the DCDC office to purchase T-shirts — which are still available for anyone interested, along with cups and koozies. The couple, Rheingans said, set up chairs at the end of their gravel road to watch the parade of riders and had so much fun they wanted a shirt to help them remember it.
Another family brought in the money they’d made at their kids’ lemonade stand — $60 — to the DCDC office and donated it to the nonprofit grant pot.
“These kids are our next generation of volunteers,” Broders said. “Thank you to their parents for encouraging and teaching them, and to the kids who gave their time and money. Starting them early like that is good for everyone all the way around.”
The only reported incident of damaged property, Lindner said, involved an above-ground sewer cover that had been struck by a vehicle. The cover has been hit before, Lindner said, and was repaired a couple days later.
“The folks that were involved, including the driver, helped slide the heavy concrete manhole cover back on. They thought they had fixed it, and they almost did. But they made the effort. It was just an accident.”
What was not an accident is the overall effort put forth by everyone.
“To the businesses that were physically there doing stuff, to all of our area employers and the committee members' employers that allowed their committee members to do this,” Lindner said. “We had great business participation to help this get done; they let their people (take off work and) be volunteers. It was cool to see all the people who I hadn’t worked with before and their skills and abilities.”
The ultimate goal is for DeWitt’s RAGBRAI overnight stop to pay dividends for years.
“I wanted this to be a great experience for the riders,” Rheingans said. “They’re visitors, so if we can get them to come back, that’s awesome. You never know when someone will get a new job offer to the Quad-Cities, or Dubuque, or Clinton. And they can think of DeWitt. Every new resident is a visitor first. We absolutely hit a home run on the rider experience.”
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
