DEWITT – The final numbers are in, and 21 area nonprofits received grant money derived from DeWitt hosting an overnight RAGBRAI stop that raked in a $44,100 profit.
In total, $61,600 in grants were allocated to those nonprofits by a steering committee tasked with divvying up the funds.
The grants were handed out in two phases. For the first phase, $15,000 given to the city by RAGBRAI was handed out to three nonprofits: The DeWitt Referral Center received $3,000, Hero Haven received $4,500 and the Clinton County Agriculture Society received $7,500.
Those three winners were announced July 30 — the night of RAGBRAI’s influx into DeWitt.
RAGBRAI also provided $2,000 to the city to incentivize volunteerism. Anyone who volunteered time during RAGBRAI’s overnight stop — or the day after — could attribute their hours to a nonprofit. The nonprofits that received the most attributed hours were in the running for a portion of that $2,000.
The initiative was competitive, and instead, $2,500 was awarded. The DeWitt Volunteer Fire Department, DeWitt Referral Center and My Gear Outreach of Clinton County each received $500. The nonprofit that was attributed the most volunteer hours — The DeWitt Pickleball Club — received $1,000.
The final round
After the overnight event was done, RAGBRAI organizers and members of the grant committee hoped to have a large chunk of money to work with. Angela Rheingans, a member of the committee and Executive Director of the DeWitt Chamber & Development Co., said initial estimates showed the committee would have about $35,000 — the profit from hosting the event — to work with.
And that was the number the committee went with when deciding which organizations would be awarded money.
However, knowing the number could be higher — or lower — the group came up with a contingency plan.
“We awarded the $35,000 and said if we have extra, this is where we will put it,” Rheingans said. “Steve (Lindner, DeWitt city administrator) and I felt really strongly, confidently that we would have more than $35,000, but we didn’t know how much more.”
In total, profit from the event was $44,100 — an extra $9,100.
“We weren’t sure how much we would owe in sales tax,” Rheingans said. Once last-minute bills were paid and a few straggling sponsorship payments came in, the number was set in stone.
“(I have) gratitude to our community and people who came together,” said Christy Kunz, a member of the grant committee. “We were fortunate to have RAGBRAI select DeWitt, and it was a perfect demonstration of community effort. We are good at showcasing our community.”
All RAGBRAI grant applicants received money — some received their total asking, while some did not.
The group agreed, though, that each applicant should walk away with some piece of the pie.
“It was unanimous,” Rheingans said. “We were all like ‘it would be nice if we could get everyone something.’ That helped the discussion.”
Each application was graded on a numbered scale. Committee members sought to learn the applicant’s mission, how the money would be used, the nonprofit’s involvement with RAGBRAI and how each organization would use the money to benefit the community.
In some cases, extra weight was given to organizations that don’t have as much fundraising capacity as others.
“It felt good to support those that more silently go about their mission,” Kunz said.
The following are recipients of the second round of RAGBRAI grants:
• Boy Scouts received $1,000 for first-year scout to attend summer camp.
“The scouts were massive helpers in the cleanup (on the morning after the overnight stop),” Rheingans said.
• Clinton County 4-H received $1,615 for “brain-break kits” for kids in the program, a portable first-aid kit and risk-management materials for club leaders.
• The Central DeWitt Robotics Booster Club received $500 to invest in its Lego League program.
• The Central DeWitt Saber Athletic Boosters received $3,000 to put toward an interactive technology display to be placed in the high school atrium in the school’s hall of fame area. The boosters’ application said the group hopes to purchase a 60-inch touchscreen display that will serve as “digital filing cabinet” of all school activities including current events and reminder for students while also operating as a digital resource for all yearbooks, past and present, according to the organization’s application.
• Creative Learning Center received $6,000 for a sunshade in the center’s yard. Rheingans said the center lost its shade trees during the August 2020 derecho and needed a way to protect the kids from the sun while playing outside.
• DeWitt American Legion & Auxiliary received $2,200 for an automated external defibrillator (AED).
• DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation received $2,500 toward the Fieldstone of DeWitt senior living complex currently under construction along Maynard Way.
• The DeWitt Fine Arts Foundation received $6,000 to help fund outdoor public art. The foundation’s application said its six-person board hopes to help increase public art in the community.
• The DeWitt Noon Lions received $5,065 to help offset missed revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group was not able to host its well-attended Travelogue series, among other events.
• The DeWitt Volunteer Fire Department received $1,000 for two DeWalt lights.
• The DeWitt Pickleball Club received $2,500 toward its mission to construct a pickleball court complex in DeWitt.
• Emmaus Road Church received $500 for student ministries.
• Grand Mound Hometown Pride received $1,220 for lights along the new path at the baseball field.
• Life Connections Peer Recovery Services received $1,500 toward new carpeting at its downtown wellness center as well as new furniture and computers.
• St. Joseph School received $1,500 for new, flexible furniture in its library.
• The Welton Fire Department received $5,000 for hoses and a dry-and-store rack. The department’s hoses are past their recommended usage life, the department’s application said. It is recommended hoses purchased before 1987 be decommissioned — some of the department’s hoses are over 40 years old, with some purchased in 1965, the application said.
