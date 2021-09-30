DEWITT — The last Referral Center Board meeting was a celebration of sorts.
Despite national delays in construction materials, and a parallel shortage of contractors and hired labor, construction on the new DeWitt Referral Center is, for the most part, right on schedule.
“(The timeline) may slip a little bit, and it all depends on how we make up for it in the next two months,” said Larry Fuglsang, the board’s president.
The original estimate was for the building to be completely built in spring.
“We’ll make spring,” Fuglsang said. “I’m pretty confident of that.”
The center provides food and financial support — including rent and utility assistance — to anyone living in the Central DeWitt Community School District
Construction on the new Referral Center is underway in the lot along 14th Avenue behind Petersen-Hagge Furniture in DeWitt. A concrete slab protrudes from the dirt, as do utility hookups and downspout pipes.
Fuglsang expects framing to begin soon, and the building — which will have an entirely metal exterior — should be framed in by the end of October, he said.
The new building will be split into two portions. The north side will house the food pantry. When designing the food pantry side of the building, Fuglsang said the board used inspiration from other food pantries in the area.
“People will be able to look around,” Fuglsang said of the food pantry. “Normally (at the current building) we make up packages. But now they will be able to ... shop. We are still working on that process, but (patrons) will get to choose more of the things they want, but yet they will be limited to food we feel are needed and maybe are nutritious and available through the food banks.”
Another new addition to the food bank — which is evident by a large concrete protrusion on the building’s foundation — is a refrigeration and freezer system.
“That’s big,” Fuglsang said. “We are very limited with that (currently).”
Patrons will enter the building through a foyer and have the choice to either turn to the left and enter the food pantry or turn to the right and visit the thrift store, a key business that helps the Referral Center continue helping members of the community.
The thrift store will be much of what it is today — but bigger. To that end, Bridget Miller, the Referral Center Board’s vice president, is seeking fixtures that will be used to display all the donated goods for sale.
“She is working with malls that have closed their doors and (is) trying to get donated fixtures for hanging clothes,” Fuglsang said. “We’re anxious to get some of that stuff that will really provide the shelving that we need.”
The new building also will feature a laundry room — something else the current location does not have — for washing donated clothes. It also will include a meeting room for board meetings and training sessions.
The reality of a new building materialized in less than two years. In early 2020, organizers kicked off a capital campaign seeking slightly less than $1 million. The current location, at 615 Eighth St. in DeWitt, has suffered structural issues, and the 4,500-square-foot facility no longer provides adequate space to fulfill its purpose, officials said.
“We are anxious (to open),” Fuglsang said. “We are so swamped with donations, it’s very difficult to manage.”
After postponing the campaign in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it restarted in July 2020 and since then — despite the economic downturn of 2020 — the organizing committee had raised nearly its entire goal by April 2021.
That, too, was a point of celebration at the Sept. 20 Referral Center Board meeting.
“We are so pleased, and we are so genuinely proud to be in the position we are, and the community is just incredible,” Fuglsang said.
Contractors also have been keen to be onsite, Fuglsang said, keeping the project moving. Some of the vendors for the new Referral Center are Jansen Electric, Meggers Concrete, Rittmer Inc., Bernie’s Heating & Cooling, and Endline Excavating. Joe Burke and Jim Gravert are overseeing the construction work.
“The contractors that have been here on site and worked here, we are pleased with the workmanship and their attitude and support by just being here,” Fuglsang said. “They’ve really come with a supportive attitude and it makes us feel humble, and I am pleased with where we are at.”
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
