DEWITT — The torn-up portion of South Sixth Avenue near the city limits hasn’t seen much action lately.
In fact, work has been at a standstill.
But, that is soon to change, and the restart means a detour.
After removing the road’s top surface, workers and city officials discovered an unexpected variable underneath.
“The asphalt from many previous years ago was at varying depths from 4 inches all the way to 10 inches,” said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner.
That translates to a larger scope of work, and detours for motorists heading out of town, or entering the Crossroads Business Park, on Sixth Street.
The original plan was to resurface the roadway starting June 8. That changed once the top layer of roadbed was removed.
The early August completion date has been moved to late August, Lindner said. The added work also means a project that originally didn’t need traffic detours will now require them. The new closures began Monday.
Traffic is now down to one lane in the area; flow coming from the south will be normal. Southbound traffic on Sixth Avenue will be stopped at South Fifth Street.
“Anyone leaving town (on Sixth Avenue) should use an alternative route,” Lindner said.
The Industrial Street entrance off Sixth Avenue will be closed. Anyone entering the Crossroads Business Park will need to take a detour that includes Second Street and Third Avenue East.
A new method of breaking up the roadbed will create sharp pieces of concrete that could cut tires and create an unsafe driving surface, Lindner said.
“(DeWitt Public Works Director) Matt (Proctor) decided to rubblize the underlying concrete,” Lindner explained. “We can’t travel on a rubblized roadway. Once it’s rubblized, it’s sharp shards of concrete and rebar, so that reduces the number of lanes we can have.”
The added work will also increase the project’s price tag by $94,162.46.
“We do have funds available to take care of that because of some of our previous projects have been under budget,” Lindner said. “So that’s the best part of the bad news, is that we can afford to pay for it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.