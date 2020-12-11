CLINTON — Prosecutors will recommend that a Clinton man be incarcerated for up to 10 years in prison in connection with a drug case, according to a filed plea agreement.
Cesar Diaz, 35, 315 First Ave., pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, namely methamphetamine, a Class C felony, and one count of failure to affix Iowa tax stamp, a Class D felony. The State will recommend incarceration with the Department of Corrections for an indeterminate term not to exceed 10 years and the minimum fine, surcharges, costs and attorney fees, the plea agreement says. The State will not seek enhancement as an habitual offender as originally charged.
The State will recommend concurrent sentences, according to the plea agreement. The agreement adds that at sentencing, the State will dismiss one count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor, with costs assessed to Diaz.
Sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 28.
According to the affidavit, on March 2, an officer saw Diaz driving a vehicle in the 1800 block of Lincoln Way. The officer found Diaz only had an identification card in the state of Iowa. He found no other valid driver’s license for Diaz, the affidavit says.
The officer conducted a traffic stop. Diaz said he did not have a valid driver’s license. He said he had a friend rent the vehicle for Diaz so he could move.
The affidavit says the officer noticed a strong odor of marijuana when he made contact with Diaz. The officer noticed Diaz had a green, leafy substance on the front of his sweatshirt. The substance was consistent with marijuana, the affidavit says. Diaz was handcuffed and placed in the rear passenger seat of a squad vehicle.
Officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. An officer located a cigar pack with a shard of a clear and crystallized substance. The substance was consistent with methamphetamine. The substance weighed about nine grams.
An electronic scale was found inside a backpack, the affidavit says.
