CLINTON — Clinton County District Court Judge Tom Reidel on Thursday sentenced a Clinton man to up to 10 years in prison stemming from a March 2020 traffic stop.
Reidel ordered Cesar Diaz, 35, 315 First Ave., be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed 10 years on one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, methamphetamine, less than five grams, a Class C felony. A $1,000 fine was imposed.
Reidel ordered Diaz be committed to the custody of the Director of the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period not to exceed five years on one count of failure to affix drug stamp, a Class D felony. A $750 fine was imposed.
The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently.
Diaz was given credit for time served in the Clinton County Jail in connection with the case. One count of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, second offense, a serious misdemeanor, was dismissed, with costs assessed to Diaz.
Diaz pleaded guilty to the charges in December.
According to the affidavit, on March 2, an officer saw Diaz driving a vehicle in the 1800 block of Lincoln Way. The officer ran a search of Diaz on his computer and found Diaz only had an identification card in the State of Iowa, with no valid driver's license found for Diaz. The officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Lincoln Way. Diaz was in the driver's seat. Diaz confirmed he did not have a valid driver's license. Diaz said a friend had rented the car.
The officer noticed a strong odor of marijuana and asked Diaz to exit the car. The officer saw Diaz had a green, leafy substance on the front of his sweatshirt. The substance was consistent with marijuana. Diaz was secured in handcuffs and placed in the rear passenger seat of the squad vehicle.
A probable cause search was conducted. An officer found a cigar pack with a shard of a clear, crystalized substance. The substance was consistent with methamphetamine and weighed about nine grams.
