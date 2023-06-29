Pop-up warnings on the computers of two different local seniors this week snared them in high-dollar scams.
This variation of the persistently durable tech support scam worked like magic because the criminals behind it used especially jarring buzzwords to trigger fear and panic in our senior citizen victims.
In each of these two cases, the affair started the same way — the computer screen locked up for its user, displaying a warning of a security breach. The warning also published a help number to call to resolve the problem. When the confused computer users called the help number, they reached “support” who told a scary story about how hackers stole money from the seniors’ bank accounts, and used it to finance overseas pornography websites, or even more alarming, child porn websites. And, the story went on, someone at your bank is involved in this, but your name will be exposed as the criminal.
So this story deftly set up the victims realizing they faced two panic-causing prospects:
• Authorities will get evidence they financed seriously illegal conduct.
• No one at the banks can be trusted to help figure this out.
One of the victims, a husband and wife team, admitted “we totally panicked”. The husband and wife withdrew $60,000, and the other senior withdrew $10,000. Husband and wife followed the scammer directions and bought $28,000 in gift cards at a home improvement store, then gave the scammer the cards’ access codes. The other victim got instructions to go to a Bitcoin kiosk, but became wary and held on to her money.
In each case, the scammers demanded their victims keep them on the phone. This accomplished two things:
• It kept our seniors from calling for help or advice from anyone else.
• It allowed the scammer to listen in at the bank and during the gift card purchases.
What happened to the $28,000? Someone used the money to place online orders in Ontario, Canada within the hour of their purchase. It’s still an open question how much, if any, money the husband/wife team will recover.
The tech support scam won’t disappear. If you use a computer or smartphone with internet access, there’s a pretty decent chance you will unwittingly download a virus or malware sometime. Before that happens, we should all mentally train ourselves how we plan to react. Two key things to keep focused on:
• When your computer locks up, or a warning screen appears, never call the help number. Talk to someone you trust for advice.
• If you fail at No. 1, remember, anyone who demands a payment with a gift card, or money transfer, or Bitcoin is always a scammer.
Scammers can’t succeed unless they scare or excite us. Don’t make costly decisions in reaction to fear or excitement.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us.
------
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors vs. Crime, which operates in conjunction with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
