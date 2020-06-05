CLINTON — As the saying goes: “If you want something done right, then do it yourself.”
That is exactly what a group of Clintonians says it is doing by planning its own Black Lives Matter protest set for Sunday in Clinton Park, also known as the Fire Station Park, at 5 p.m.
The protest organizers told the Clinton Herald on Friday that they felt neglected at Tuesday’s protest, which started at the Riverview Bandshell and included a march in the downtown area, and was planned in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd while he was in Minneapolis’ police custody.
Ayasia Dorsey, one of the organizers, said the messages that were given by some of the speakers Tuesday were not an accurate representation of the black community. She said it is important for the people here in Clinton to hear their voices. She said the goal is to make the community better by having an uncomfortable conversation about the racism that blacks face in Clinton. Dorsey said unlike the protest on Tuesday, this protest will address the issues head on.
“During the whole protest, I felt like I couldn’t breathe myself,” Dorsey said. “Everything hurt. My neck, my back, I mean so many false things were said. This Sunday, we want to come together and clarify who we are.”
During the protest on Tuesday, Tiffany Harris and Todd Monaghan, black community activists, spoke candidly about things blacks could do to prevent themselves from getting stopped by police. Also, organizers of the upcoming protest said, those speakers used coded language about people from Chicago coming to small communities like Clinton because they could not make it there.
Dorsey said the language and tone were divisive, and this protest Sunday will bring people together and not single people out because they dress differently or come from a major city.
“Just because that happened, we don’t want to divide,” Dorsey said. “We want to stay united. We are still going to reach out to the speakers that were there. We want to band together.”
On Sunday, the protest will consist of multiple speakers, poets, and musicians. Dorsey said the more people that speak at the protest, the more stories that will be told. She said the overall goal is to educate people in the Gateway area that racism exists within the community.
“Racism is reinforced every day,” Dorsey said. “Police brutality may not be a thing here, but there are things that you can do as a person that can make someone feel little. (For example,) locking your doors three times when we are going into a grocery store. It’s unnecessary. I’m not going to steal from you.”
Dorsey described the protest as a movement and not a trend. She said after they scream and shout on Sunday, what else are they going to do. Dorsey mentioned that is the key to truly being heard and seeing real change. She said they also want the white community to support this movement because the city coming together as one for the same cause only makes it stronger.
“We need your help, so we can stand together and say this is not right,” Dorsey said. “You need to say something. All we want to do is push the word out there and hopefully, this turns into something else. But right now, we are going to start with our community. That’s only where it starts.”
