CLINTON — Scott County has charged Henry Earl Dinkins with first degree murder and first degree kidnapping in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell of Davenport in July, Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said Wednesday.
The murder indictment charges Dinkins with removing and confining the child, identified as BT, from 2744 E. 53rd St. in Davenport July 10 and, with premeditation, malice aforethought and with intent to kill, shot her with a firearm.
The kidnapping indictment accuses Dinkins of removing the child from 2744 E. 53rd without consent or authority or by deception to secretly confine her and inflict serious injury. As a result of the kidnapping BT was murdered.
"These charges are the result of a nine-month investigation by the Davenport police department and numerous other agencies," Walton said. The charges are ust the beginning of the legal process, he said.
Watch The Clinton Herald for more details.
