Effective Jan. 22, 2023, the U.S. Postal Service plans to increase the cost of a first-class stamp, from 60 cents to 63 cents. Those folks desiring to save money on postage likely plan to make a trip to the post office and buy up Forever stamps, which retain their value as first-class postage, as the name implies, forever.
And some people might be tempted to see if they can buy stamps at steep discounts online.
That’s a mistake, as a retired Clinton County judge learned last week. The judge ran across an online ad, probably on Facebook, which offered U.S. postage stamps at a 50% discount, $29.99 for a roll of 100 Forever stamps. That kind of bargain is hard to resist, so the judge ordered several rolls, submitting his VISA card for payment. And then he thought about this. That impressive-sounding discount seemed almost too good to be true. Now questioning this purchase, he paid a visit to the post office. And immediately learned, the postal service never sells at a discount.
Using a credit card to make the purchase allowed our stamp buyer to contact the card provider, file a fraud complaint, and cancel the card. No loss to him.
A quick online search turned up several websites offering discount stamp sales, one even offering stamps at 55% discount. I reviewed one of these sites, and saw it also offered free shipping, and even greater discounts on volume orders. They really want your business.
The U.S. Postal Service website warns about discount stamps, and counterfeit stamps, which are probably the same thing. The warnings note, the postal service sells nothing at a discount themselves, but does maintain agreements with some national retailers to sell stamps “at very slight” discounts. The postal service identified those national retailers in this area as Walmart, Kwik Star, and Casey’s, and noted they only sold stamp booklets.
The postal service warned about escalating seizures of counterfeit stamps, produced overseas and shipped here for distribution. These fakes were formerly only knock-offs of the U.S. flag stamps, but recent seizures turned up other designs. They tell us the casual postal customer cannot tell the difference between real and counterfeit, but an examination in a forensic lab readily separates the wheat from the chaff.
When it comes to postage, don’t try too hard to find a bargain.
CONTACT SENIORS VS. CRIME
Let me know about scams, fraud, or other crookedness you run across. Most of what I learn, I learn from you. Contact me at Seniors vs. Crime, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, at 242-9211, Ext. 4433, or email me at randymeier@gapa911.us.
Randy Meier is the director of Seniors vs. Crime, which operates in conjunction with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
