ROCK ISLAND, Ill – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District is inviting public participation in a virtual discussion forum, titled “Discover the Illinois Waterway”, from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 29.
The forum is being hosted to increase awareness of the variety of uses and partnerships that exist on the Waterway. Rock Island District Commander Col. Steve Sattinger will provide opening comments followed by three consecutive discussions with panelists from multiple state and local government agencies, river industry partners and environmental organizations.
Discussion panel topics include:
• Environmental Sustainability: Preserving the River for the Future.
• Inland Navigation: Powering the Midwest’s Economy.
• Flood Risk Management: A Shared Responsibility.
The virtual event will be hosted via a video-teleconferencing system; however, participants will be able to join using a variety of methods, including a personal computer, cell phone or tablet, or by standard touchtone phone.
For more information and detailed instructions on how to participate in the forum, visit: https://www.mvr.usace.army.mil/Rock-Island-District/Discover-the-ILWW/ or contact the Rock Island District at (309) 794-5729.
